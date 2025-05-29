SignalsSections
Ai Jing Gao

THPX13C

Ai Jing Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 485%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 307
Profit Trades:
1 260 (54.61%)
Loss Trades:
1 047 (45.38%)
Best trade:
930.43 USD
Worst trade:
-506.62 USD
Gross Profit:
227 492.82 USD (24 346 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-178 939.49 USD (26 979 851 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (3 615.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 615.62 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
85.39%
Max deposit load:
12.43%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
86
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.21
Long Trades:
1 106 (47.94%)
Short Trades:
1 201 (52.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
21.05 USD
Average Profit:
180.55 USD
Average Loss:
-170.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2 346.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 346.35 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
40.41%
Annual Forecast:
490.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 185.26 USD
Maximal:
9 326.46 USD (19.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.14% (9 326.46 USD)
By Equity:
5.01% (914.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGBTC 660
BTCUSD 561
WTIBTC 485
XAGUSD 326
XAUBTC 214
XAUETH 27
WTIUSD 21
XAUUSD 13
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGBTC 31K
BTCUSD -4.4K
WTIBTC 3.1K
XAGUSD -593
XAUBTC 20K
XAUETH 439
WTIUSD -389
XAUUSD -730
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGBTC 43K
BTCUSD -2.7M
WTIBTC 20K
XAGUSD -505
XAUBTC 12K
XAUETH 1K
WTIUSD -2.6K
XAUUSD -4.8K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +930.43 USD
Worst trade: -507 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 615.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 346.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
3.80 × 1076
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
23.60 × 20
No reviews
2025.12.16 11:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 04:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 16:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 10:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 02:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 06:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 03:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 11:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 15:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 07:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 17:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 18:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
