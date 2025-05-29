SignalsSections
GOLDEN DOME
Muhammad Misbakhuddin

GOLDEN DOME

Muhammad Misbakhuddin
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 87%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
246 (96.09%)
Loss Trades:
10 (3.91%)
Best trade:
336.61 USD
Worst trade:
-419.34 USD
Gross Profit:
5 074.65 USD (392 752 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 919.55 USD (175 128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (1 793.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 793.10 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
64.01%
Max deposit load:
9.74%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
246 (96.09%)
Short Trades:
10 (3.91%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
12.32 USD
Average Profit:
20.63 USD
Average Loss:
-191.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 581.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 581.51 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.00%
Annual Forecast:
60.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 196.42 USD
Maximal:
1 581.51 USD (83.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.90% (1 581.51 USD)
By Equity:
33.48% (2 672.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 256
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.2K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 218K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +336.61 USD
Worst trade: -419 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 793.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 581.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
LETS DANCE THE MARKET ! 
No reviews
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 12:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 09:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 12:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 12:14
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 09:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.31 08:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 19:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.24 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.24 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.06.23 08:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLDEN DOME
100 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
8.9K
USD
51
0%
256
96%
64%
2.64
12.32
USD
84%
1:200
Copy

