- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
246 (96.09%)
Loss Trades:
10 (3.91%)
Best trade:
336.61 USD
Worst trade:
-419.34 USD
Gross Profit:
5 074.65 USD (392 752 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 919.55 USD (175 128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (1 793.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 793.10 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
64.01%
Max deposit load:
9.74%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
246 (96.09%)
Short Trades:
10 (3.91%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
12.32 USD
Average Profit:
20.63 USD
Average Loss:
-191.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 581.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 581.51 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.00%
Annual Forecast:
60.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 196.42 USD
Maximal:
1 581.51 USD (83.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.90% (1 581.51 USD)
By Equity:
33.48% (2 672.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|256
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|218K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +336.61 USD
Worst trade: -419 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 793.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 581.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
LETS DANCE THE MARKET !
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
USD
8.9K
USD
USD
51
0%
256
96%
64%
2.64
12.32
USD
USD
84%
1:200