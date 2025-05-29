SignalsSections
Many Eas Here
Zhong Zhi Jiang

Many Eas Here

Zhong Zhi Jiang
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 355%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
455
Profit Trades:
388 (85.27%)
Loss Trades:
67 (14.73%)
Best trade:
97.47 USD
Worst trade:
-123.05 USD
Gross Profit:
2 004.88 USD (181 518 pips)
Gross Loss:
-949.53 USD (45 211 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (160.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
185.20 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
59.48%
Max deposit load:
80.68%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.20
Long Trades:
365 (80.22%)
Short Trades:
90 (19.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
2.32 USD
Average Profit:
5.17 USD
Average Loss:
-14.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-146.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-146.33 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
23.01%
Annual Forecast:
279.22%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
146.57 USD (28.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.44% (146.51 USD)
By Equity:
91.16% (808.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 429
GBPUSD.n 25
EURUSD.n 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.n 1K
GBPUSD.n 21
EURUSD.n 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.n 135K
GBPUSD.n 1.2K
EURUSD.n -1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +97.47 USD
Worst trade: -123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +160.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -146.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

includes many eas, like gold boom, gold miner sr and other grid strategy.
No reviews
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 20:41
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 23:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 10:59
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 08:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 05:38
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 22:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 21:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
