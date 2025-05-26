SignalsSections
William Brandon Autry

AiQ web grounding 5 mini Syna Agent

William Brandon Autry
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
151
Profit Trades:
106 (70.19%)
Loss Trades:
45 (29.80%)
Best trade:
14.77 USD
Worst trade:
-10.34 USD
Gross Profit:
245.33 USD (13 531 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95.08 USD (7 134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (16.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.08 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
22.51%
Max deposit load:
9.08%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.28
Long Trades:
100 (66.23%)
Short Trades:
51 (33.77%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.31 USD
Average Loss:
-2.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-10.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
13.32 USD (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.24% (11.78 USD)
By Equity:
8.90% (52.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 41
AUDCAD 32
USDCAD 29
AUDNZD 19
NZDUSD 16
NZDCAD 9
EURCHF 4
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 42
AUDCAD 27
USDCAD 31
AUDNZD 12
NZDUSD 18
NZDCAD 10
EURCHF 11
BTCUSD 0
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 1.5K
AUDCAD 1.4K
USDCAD 2.2K
AUDNZD 1.1K
NZDUSD 567
NZDCAD 297
EURCHF 329
BTCUSD -900
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.77 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.60 × 304
Hankotrade-Live
0.65 × 17
LiteFinance-MT5
0.92 × 24
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.08 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.24 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.42 × 333
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 92
ICMarkets-MT5
1.77 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.06 × 79
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.60 × 5
Alpari-MT5
5.21 × 24
OctaFX-Real
5.29 × 75
Ava-Real 1-MT5
7.06 × 52
FBS-Real
10.38 × 55
No reviews
2025.11.27 11:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 02:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 07:40
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 04:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 04:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.26 13:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 23:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.27 23:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 07:04
No swaps are charged
2025.06.25 07:04
No swaps are charged
2025.06.23 12:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 04:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 06:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.03 03:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.27 12:47
Share of trading days is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AiQ web grounding 5 mini Syna Agent
999 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
650
USD
26
99%
151
70%
23%
2.58
1.00
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

