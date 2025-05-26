- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
151
Profit Trades:
106 (70.19%)
Loss Trades:
45 (29.80%)
Best trade:
14.77 USD
Worst trade:
-10.34 USD
Gross Profit:
245.33 USD (13 531 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95.08 USD (7 134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (16.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.08 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
22.51%
Max deposit load:
9.08%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.28
Long Trades:
100 (66.23%)
Short Trades:
51 (33.77%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.31 USD
Average Loss:
-2.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-10.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
13.32 USD (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.24% (11.78 USD)
By Equity:
8.90% (52.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|41
|AUDCAD
|32
|USDCAD
|29
|AUDNZD
|19
|NZDUSD
|16
|NZDCAD
|9
|EURCHF
|4
|BTCUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|42
|AUDCAD
|27
|USDCAD
|31
|AUDNZD
|12
|NZDUSD
|18
|NZDCAD
|10
|EURCHF
|11
|BTCUSD
|0
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|2.2K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|567
|NZDCAD
|297
|EURCHF
|329
|BTCUSD
|-900
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.77 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.60 × 304
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.65 × 17
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.92 × 24
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.08 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.24 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 333
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 92
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.77 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.06 × 79
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.21 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real
|5.29 × 75
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.06 × 52
|
FBS-Real
|10.38 × 55
No reviews
