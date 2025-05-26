SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PipsMakerCH
Dionsius Fredi

PipsMakerCH

Dionsius Fredi
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 969
Profit Trades:
7 479 (68.18%)
Loss Trades:
3 490 (31.82%)
Best trade:
742.78 USD
Worst trade:
-179.25 USD
Gross Profit:
52 120.53 USD (630 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 466.47 USD (741 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (1 067.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 913.54 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
88.50%
Max deposit load:
5.88%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
199
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.81
Long Trades:
5 740 (52.33%)
Short Trades:
5 229 (47.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
1.88 USD
Average Profit:
6.97 USD
Average Loss:
-9.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-2 360.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 360.15 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
3.31%
Annual Forecast:
40.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 034.95 USD (3.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.93% (3 034.95 USD)
By Equity:
18.39% (12 645.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 10969
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 21K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY -111K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +742.78 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 067.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 360.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
8.94 × 16
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Open Headway account : 

https://hw-ind.com/user/signup?hwp=374e85

Copy on headway :

https://hw-ind.com/user/social-trading/copytrade/strategy/1946

=============================================================

Open Valetax account : 

https://ma.valetaxintl.com/p/3412079

Copy on Valetax :

https://ma.valetaxintl.com/guest/ct-strategies/1078742

==============================================================



No reviews
2025.08.04 13:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.28 08:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.05.27 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.27 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.26 16:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.26 14:59
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.26 14:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.26 14:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PipsMakerCH
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
70K
USD
35
100%
10 969
68%
88%
1.65
1.88
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.