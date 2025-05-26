- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10 969
Profit Trades:
7 479 (68.18%)
Loss Trades:
3 490 (31.82%)
Best trade:
742.78 USD
Worst trade:
-179.25 USD
Gross Profit:
52 120.53 USD (630 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 466.47 USD (741 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (1 067.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 913.54 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
88.50%
Max deposit load:
5.88%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
199
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.81
Long Trades:
5 740 (52.33%)
Short Trades:
5 229 (47.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
1.88 USD
Average Profit:
6.97 USD
Average Loss:
-9.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-2 360.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 360.15 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
3.31%
Annual Forecast:
40.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 034.95 USD (3.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.93% (3 034.95 USD)
By Equity:
18.39% (12 645.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|10969
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|21K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|-111K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +742.78 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 067.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 360.15 USD
