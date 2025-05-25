The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Trade 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 10 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.00 × 9 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge11 0.07 × 14 FBS-Real-6 5.85 × 62 RoboForex-Pro 6.61 × 18 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor