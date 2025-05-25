- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
201 (85.53%)
Loss Trades:
34 (14.47%)
Best trade:
4.50 USD
Worst trade:
-3.55 USD
Gross Profit:
205.17 USD (19 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.27 USD (5 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (15.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.70 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
48.44%
Max deposit load:
47.69%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
29.26
Long Trades:
116 (49.36%)
Short Trades:
119 (50.64%)
Profit Factor:
4.00
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
1.02 USD
Average Loss:
-1.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.26 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.86%
Annual Forecast:
95.40%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5.26 USD (4.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.56% (5.26 USD)
By Equity:
75.58% (50.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|235
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|154
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.50 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EURUSD Specialist
No reviews