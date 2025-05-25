SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / D3luxe4 HighRisk
Serhii Zharkov

D3luxe4 HighRisk

Serhii Zharkov
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 250 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
869
Profit Trades:
617 (71.00%)
Loss Trades:
252 (29.00%)
Best trade:
49.34 USD
Worst trade:
-82.18 USD
Gross Profit:
3 807.98 USD (87 749 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 117.62 USD (65 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (108.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
210.54 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
54.79%
Max deposit load:
35.73%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
417 (47.99%)
Short Trades:
452 (52.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.79 USD
Average Profit:
6.17 USD
Average Loss:
-12.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-686.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-686.05 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-36.24%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
63.05 USD
Maximal:
814.92 USD (32.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.97% (739.04 USD)
By Equity:
44.33% (575.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 869
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 690
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.34 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -686.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.44 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
TitanFX-01
0.55 × 77
RoboForex-Prime
0.71 × 1742
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.73 × 105
AMarkets-Real
0.96 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.08 × 121
Darwinex-Live
1.16 × 155
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1.25 × 368
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
1.45 × 11
FXChoice-Pro Live
1.52 × 25
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
1.65 × 693
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.65 × 26
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 191
22 more...
High risk trading of EURUSD.
No reviews
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.84% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 14:24
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 17:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 12:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 09:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 06:59
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 08:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.19 14:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.18 02:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.18 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.12 14:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 12:46
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 04:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.25 10:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.25 10:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
D3luxe4 HighRisk
250 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
32
98%
869
71%
55%
1.22
0.79
USD
44%
1:300
Copy

