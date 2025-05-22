SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Titan oficial
Titan oficial

0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 72%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 110
Profit Trades:
719 (64.77%)
Loss Trades:
391 (35.23%)
Best trade:
48.10 USD
Worst trade:
-89.31 USD
Gross Profit:
2 703.86 USD (730 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 468.62 USD (378 307 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (157.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.53 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
98.28%
Max deposit load:
9.91%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.51
Long Trades:
489 (44.05%)
Short Trades:
621 (55.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
3.76 USD
Average Loss:
-3.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-114.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-141.08 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.85%
Annual Forecast:
-46.77%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
274.17 USD (9.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.08% (274.17 USD)
By Equity:
30.46% (323.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 231
EURAUD 228
GBPUSD 206
GBPJPY 138
USDJPY 103
USDCAD 49
EURGBP 33
AUDCAD 27
BTCUSD 27
XAUUSD 20
AUDJPY 10
AUDNZD 6
EURJPY 6
GBPCAD 5
NZDUSD 4
EURCAD 4
GBPAUD 4
AUDCHF 2
AUDUSD 2
USDCHF 1
EURCHF 1
CADJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
XRPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 254
EURAUD 283
GBPUSD 308
GBPJPY 101
USDJPY 435
USDCAD -38
EURGBP -28
AUDCAD -4
BTCUSD 16
XAUUSD -13
AUDJPY -14
AUDNZD -9
EURJPY -19
GBPCAD -10
NZDUSD -1
EURCAD -31
GBPAUD 11
AUDCHF 1
AUDUSD -2
USDCHF 0
EURCHF -1
CADJPY -2
NZDCAD 0
XRPUSD -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 25K
EURAUD 44K
GBPUSD 34K
GBPJPY 37K
USDJPY 63K
USDCAD -1.4K
EURGBP -753
AUDCAD -236
BTCUSD 155K
XAUUSD -1.4K
AUDJPY -1.3K
AUDNZD -496
EURJPY 315
GBPCAD -613
NZDUSD -88
EURCAD -433
GBPAUD 447
AUDCHF 9
AUDUSD -47
USDCHF -9
EURCHF -11
CADJPY -254
NZDCAD 46
XRPUSD -303
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.10 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarkets-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 42
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
0.13 × 540
Exness-MT5Real34
0.25 × 24
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.41 × 80
Tickmill-Live
1.04 × 26
No reviews
2025.10.09 16:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 15:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 13:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.22 17:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
