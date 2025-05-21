SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TTS Test Happy News
Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak

TTS Test Happy News

Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
112 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
28 (20.00%)
Best trade:
24.57 USD
Worst trade:
-20.37 USD
Gross Profit:
250.41 USD (7 385 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.36 USD (4 796 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (66.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.19 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
2.58%
Max deposit load:
18.05%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
79 (56.43%)
Short Trades:
61 (43.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.24 USD
Average Loss:
-6.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-28.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.22 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.59%
Annual Forecast:
31.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.69 USD
Maximal:
60.85 USD (16.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.13% (60.85 USD)
By Equity:
4.28% (4.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 53
EURUSD 45
GBPUSD 42
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 17
EURUSD 17
GBPUSD 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 228
EURUSD 527
GBPUSD 1.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.57 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 16
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
XMAU-Real 19
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
PowerTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 3
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 11
206 more...
No reviews
2026.01.02 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 15:44
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 16:31
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.25 15:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 15:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 15:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 16:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 07:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TTS Test Happy News
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
117
USD
34
100%
140
80%
3%
1.38
0.50
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.