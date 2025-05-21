- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
112 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
28 (20.00%)
Best trade:
24.57 USD
Worst trade:
-20.37 USD
Gross Profit:
250.41 USD (7 385 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.36 USD (4 796 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (66.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.19 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
2.58%
Max deposit load:
18.05%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
79 (56.43%)
Short Trades:
61 (43.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.24 USD
Average Loss:
-6.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-28.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.22 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.59%
Annual Forecast:
31.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.69 USD
Maximal:
60.85 USD (16.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.13% (60.85 USD)
By Equity:
4.28% (4.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|53
|EURUSD
|45
|GBPUSD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|17
|EURUSD
|17
|GBPUSD
|36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|228
|EURUSD
|527
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.57 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 16
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
XMAU-Real 19
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
PowerTrade-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
NewWinFx-REAL
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 11
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
117
USD
USD
34
100%
140
80%
3%
1.38
0.50
USD
USD
16%
1:500