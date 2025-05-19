SignalsSections
Dany Wardiyanto

Page One

Dany Wardiyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
194
Profit Trades:
157 (80.92%)
Loss Trades:
37 (19.07%)
Best trade:
89.46 USD
Worst trade:
-60.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 053.25 USD (29 601 pips)
Gross Loss:
-568.52 USD (20 505 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (235.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
235.07 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
59.52%
Max deposit load:
1.02%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.40
Long Trades:
89 (45.88%)
Short Trades:
105 (54.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
2.50 USD
Average Profit:
6.71 USD
Average Loss:
-15.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-74.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.45 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.77%
Annual Forecast:
9.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
55.72 USD
Maximal:
89.70 USD (1.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.78% (89.70 USD)
By Equity:
3.45% (175.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 130
XAUUSD 32
NZDCAD 19
AUDNZD 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 488
XAUUSD -25
NZDCAD 19
AUDNZD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 7.5K
XAUUSD 805
NZDCAD 1.1K
AUDNZD -274
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.46 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +235.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.75 × 4
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
No reviews
2025.12.22 04:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 09:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 12:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.08.20 17:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.05 06:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 06:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.05 05:35
No swaps are charged
2025.08.05 05:35
No swaps are charged
2025.08.05 05:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 05:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.05 05:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.05 05:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.24 18:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.26 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 10:13
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Page One
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
32
100%
194
80%
60%
1.85
2.50
USD
3%
1:500
