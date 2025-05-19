- Growth
Trades:
194
Profit Trades:
157 (80.92%)
Loss Trades:
37 (19.07%)
Best trade:
89.46 USD
Worst trade:
-60.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 053.25 USD (29 601 pips)
Gross Loss:
-568.52 USD (20 505 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (235.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
235.07 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
59.52%
Max deposit load:
1.02%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.40
Long Trades:
89 (45.88%)
Short Trades:
105 (54.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
2.50 USD
Average Profit:
6.71 USD
Average Loss:
-15.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-74.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.45 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.77%
Annual Forecast:
9.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
55.72 USD
Maximal:
89.70 USD (1.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.78% (89.70 USD)
By Equity:
3.45% (175.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|130
|XAUUSD
|32
|NZDCAD
|19
|AUDNZD
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|488
|XAUUSD
|-25
|NZDCAD
|19
|AUDNZD
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|7.5K
|XAUUSD
|805
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|-274
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Best trade: +89.46 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +235.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.75 × 4
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
FBS-Real-2
|3.91 × 202
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
ZAIXLtd-Live
|5.40 × 532
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
Axi-US02-Live
|13.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
32
100%
194
80%
60%
1.85
2.50
USD
USD
3%
1:500