The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 11 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 0.90 × 599 FusionMarkets-Live 2 1.45 × 123 ICMarketsSC-Live04 1.46 × 204 Coinexx-Live 1.50 × 2 TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 1.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live24 1.69 × 125 AlpariEvrasia-Trade 1.73 × 251 Exness-Real9 2.47 × 163 EagleFX-Live 2.71 × 7 TMGM.TradeMax-Live10 3.00 × 2 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 3.01 × 101 Varchev-Real 3.33 × 18 Axi-US09-Live 3.33 × 3 ThreeTraderLimited-Live02 3.43 × 154 Exness-Real16 4.00 × 1 CapitalPointTrading-Live29 4.42 × 38 FXGlobe-Real 8.00 × 1 RoboForex-Pro-5 15.93 × 387 SimpleFX-LiveUK 20.50 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor