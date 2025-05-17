SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SFE MAM
SFE Trading Pty Ltd

SFE MAM

SFE Trading Pty Ltd
0 reviews
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -5%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
893
Profit Trades:
420 (47.03%)
Loss Trades:
473 (52.97%)
Best trade:
292.30 USD
Worst trade:
-164.05 USD
Gross Profit:
21 754.77 USD (18 109 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 818.01 USD (15 492 925 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 055.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 192.99 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
42.19%
Max deposit load:
55.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
479 (53.64%)
Short Trades:
414 (46.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-1.19 USD
Average Profit:
51.80 USD
Average Loss:
-48.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-1 833.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 833.84 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-0.91%
Annual Forecast:
-11.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 760.13 USD
Maximal:
4 822.85 USD (24.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.85% (4 822.85 USD)
By Equity:
6.81% (1 098.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 367
BTCUSD 333
US500 49
NAS100 35
EURUSD 14
US30 13
NZDUSD 12
EURCAD 11
AUDUSD 9
USDCHF 9
GBPUSD 7
USDJPY 7
EURAUD 5
XAUUSD 4
EURJPY 4
EURGBP 4
CADJPY 2
XAGUSD 2
GBPCHF 2
XPDUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
XPTUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 98
BTCUSD 865
US500 -851
NAS100 -436
EURUSD -8
US30 35
NZDUSD 15
EURCAD -144
AUDUSD -308
USDCHF -119
GBPUSD -59
USDJPY -9
EURAUD 144
XAUUSD 57
EURJPY -193
EURGBP -8
CADJPY 32
XAGUSD -58
GBPCHF -194
XPDUSD -15
AUDJPY -94
XPTUSD 187
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 149K
BTCUSD 2.6M
US500 -29K
NAS100 -83K
EURUSD -386
US30 24K
NZDUSD 118
EURCAD -1.8K
AUDUSD -608
USDCHF -346
GBPUSD -69
USDJPY -330
EURAUD 3K
XAUUSD 2.9K
EURJPY -1.7K
EURGBP 96
CADJPY 328
XAGUSD -1.1K
GBPCHF -1.4K
XPDUSD -533
AUDJPY -425
XPTUSD 3.8K
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +292.30 USD
Worst trade: -164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 055.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 833.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.90 × 599
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.45 × 123
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 204
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.69 × 125
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
EagleFX-Live
2.71 × 7
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Varchev-Real
3.33 × 18
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FXGlobe-Real
8.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.16 16:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.24 20:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.27 11:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.21 10:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.17 13:51
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.17 13:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.17 13:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.