Trades:
893
Profit Trades:
420 (47.03%)
Loss Trades:
473 (52.97%)
Best trade:
292.30 USD
Worst trade:
-164.05 USD
Gross Profit:
21 754.77 USD (18 109 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 818.01 USD (15 492 925 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 055.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 192.99 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
42.19%
Max deposit load:
55.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
479 (53.64%)
Short Trades:
414 (46.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-1.19 USD
Average Profit:
51.80 USD
Average Loss:
-48.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-1 833.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 833.84 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-0.91%
Annual Forecast:
-11.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 760.13 USD
Maximal:
4 822.85 USD (24.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.85% (4 822.85 USD)
By Equity:
6.81% (1 098.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|367
|BTCUSD
|333
|US500
|49
|NAS100
|35
|EURUSD
|14
|US30
|13
|NZDUSD
|12
|EURCAD
|11
|AUDUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|9
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|7
|EURAUD
|5
|XAUUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|CADJPY
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|XPDUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|XPTUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|98
|BTCUSD
|865
|US500
|-851
|NAS100
|-436
|EURUSD
|-8
|US30
|35
|NZDUSD
|15
|EURCAD
|-144
|AUDUSD
|-308
|USDCHF
|-119
|GBPUSD
|-59
|USDJPY
|-9
|EURAUD
|144
|XAUUSD
|57
|EURJPY
|-193
|EURGBP
|-8
|CADJPY
|32
|XAGUSD
|-58
|GBPCHF
|-194
|XPDUSD
|-15
|AUDJPY
|-94
|XPTUSD
|187
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|149K
|BTCUSD
|2.6M
|US500
|-29K
|NAS100
|-83K
|EURUSD
|-386
|US30
|24K
|NZDUSD
|118
|EURCAD
|-1.8K
|AUDUSD
|-608
|USDCHF
|-346
|GBPUSD
|-69
|USDJPY
|-330
|EURAUD
|3K
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|EURJPY
|-1.7K
|EURGBP
|96
|CADJPY
|328
|XAGUSD
|-1.1K
|GBPCHF
|-1.4K
|XPDUSD
|-533
|AUDJPY
|-425
|XPTUSD
|3.8K
Best trade: +292.30 USD
Worst trade: -164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 055.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 833.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.90 × 599
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.45 × 123
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.46 × 204
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 125
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.71 × 7
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Varchev-Real
|3.33 × 18
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|3.43 × 154
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FXGlobe-Real
|8.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|15.93 × 387
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|20.50 × 2
