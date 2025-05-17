SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PulseTrend Algo
Thang Chu

PulseTrend Algo

Thang Chu
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
541
Profit Trades:
265 (48.98%)
Loss Trades:
276 (51.02%)
Best trade:
114.75 USD
Worst trade:
-70.25 USD
Gross Profit:
3 069.46 USD (234 712 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 721.82 USD (198 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (168.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.11 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
76.71%
Max deposit load:
4.47%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
368 (68.02%)
Short Trades:
173 (31.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
11.58 USD
Average Loss:
-9.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-71.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-109.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.03%
Annual Forecast:
24.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.00 USD
Maximal:
360.26 USD (58.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.75% (149.15 USD)
By Equity:
11.28% (41.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 229
GBPJPY 80
XAUUSD 78
CADJPY 67
EURJPY 46
XAUJPY 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 294
GBPJPY -66
XAUUSD -212
CADJPY 22
EURJPY -24
XAUJPY 334
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 14K
GBPJPY -5.5K
XAUUSD -21K
CADJPY -1K
EURJPY -1.5K
XAUJPY 51K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +114.75 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
itexsys-Platform
0.20 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.30 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.43 × 9622
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.22 × 246
Exness-MT5Real8
2.28 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.71 × 101
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 6
73 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109018/
No reviews
2025.12.19 10:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 213 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 13:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 15:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 07:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 15:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 19:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.29 14:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.21 17:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.19 17:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.19 17:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.19 16:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.19 16:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.17 09:46
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.17 09:46
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.17 09:46
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PulseTrend Algo
50 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
32
100%
541
48%
77%
1.12
0.64
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.