Trades:
541
Profit Trades:
265 (48.98%)
Loss Trades:
276 (51.02%)
Best trade:
114.75 USD
Worst trade:
-70.25 USD
Gross Profit:
3 069.46 USD (234 712 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 721.82 USD (198 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (168.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.11 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
76.71%
Max deposit load:
4.47%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
368 (68.02%)
Short Trades:
173 (31.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
11.58 USD
Average Loss:
-9.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-71.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-109.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.03%
Annual Forecast:
24.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.00 USD
Maximal:
360.26 USD (58.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.75% (149.15 USD)
By Equity:
11.28% (41.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|229
|GBPJPY
|80
|XAUUSD
|78
|CADJPY
|67
|EURJPY
|46
|XAUJPY
|41
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|294
|GBPJPY
|-66
|XAUUSD
|-212
|CADJPY
|22
|EURJPY
|-24
|XAUJPY
|334
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|GBPJPY
|-5.5K
|XAUUSD
|-21K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|EURJPY
|-1.5K
|XAUJPY
|51K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +114.75 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.20 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.30 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.43 × 9622
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.22 × 246
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.28 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.71 × 101
|
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 6
50 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
32
100%
541
48%
77%
1.12
0.64
USD
USD
19%
1:500