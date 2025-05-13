SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Yuqiu 2025
Yi Qin Tang

Yuqiu 2025

Yi Qin Tang
0 reviews
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -24%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
659
Profit Trades:
345 (52.35%)
Loss Trades:
314 (47.65%)
Best trade:
19.15 USD
Worst trade:
-19.05 USD
Gross Profit:
706.64 USD (73 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-742.92 USD (71 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (74.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.67 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
45.51%
Max deposit load:
16.71%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.28
Long Trades:
309 (46.89%)
Short Trades:
350 (53.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
2.05 USD
Average Loss:
-2.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-18.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.14 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.76%
Annual Forecast:
9.25%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.05 USD
Maximal:
129.07 USD (54.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.46% (129.07 USD)
By Equity:
13.92% (21.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 620
NZDUSD 13
USDCHF 8
XAUUSD 6
EURGBP 5
AUDUSD 5
GBPJPY 1
USDJPY 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1
NZDUSD -1
USDCHF 15
XAUUSD -32
EURGBP -9
AUDUSD -4
GBPJPY -2
USDJPY -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 5K
NZDUSD 14
USDCHF 1.4K
XAUUSD -3.2K
EURGBP -683
AUDUSD -322
GBPJPY -247
USDJPY -289
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.15 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
11.00 × 2
This is a tiny account. The trading is a bit of a mixed bag. There is a manual watch to open orders; there are similar to the Gatling EA brief open orders. The way to open a single choice around the current market environment changes, and my time schedule, may be a lot of times unlike the professionals' approach, more common. However, perhaps often a little surprise.
No reviews
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.29 17:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 16:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 13:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 18:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 16:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.25 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 15:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.30 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 14:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.30 11:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 15:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 02:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 13:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.24 01:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.22 21:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.18 14:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yuqiu 2025
30 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
114
USD
33
93%
659
52%
46%
0.95
-0.06
USD
54%
1:500
