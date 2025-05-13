- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
659
Profit Trades:
345 (52.35%)
Loss Trades:
314 (47.65%)
Best trade:
19.15 USD
Worst trade:
-19.05 USD
Gross Profit:
706.64 USD (73 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-742.92 USD (71 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (74.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.67 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
45.51%
Max deposit load:
16.71%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.28
Long Trades:
309 (46.89%)
Short Trades:
350 (53.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
2.05 USD
Average Loss:
-2.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-18.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.14 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.76%
Annual Forecast:
9.25%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.05 USD
Maximal:
129.07 USD (54.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.46% (129.07 USD)
By Equity:
13.92% (21.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|620
|NZDUSD
|13
|USDCHF
|8
|XAUUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-1
|NZDUSD
|-1
|USDCHF
|15
|XAUUSD
|-32
|EURGBP
|-9
|AUDUSD
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-2
|USDJPY
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|5K
|NZDUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|1.4K
|XAUUSD
|-3.2K
|EURGBP
|-683
|AUDUSD
|-322
|GBPJPY
|-247
|USDJPY
|-289
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.15 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is a tiny account. The trading is a bit of a mixed bag. There is a manual watch to open orders; there are similar to the Gatling EA brief open orders. The way to open a single choice around the current market environment changes, and my time schedule, may be a lot of times unlike the professionals' approach, more common. However, perhaps often a little surprise.
