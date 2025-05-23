- Growth
Trades:
832
Profit Trades:
452 (54.32%)
Loss Trades:
380 (45.67%)
Best trade:
42.27 USD
Worst trade:
-33.12 USD
Gross Profit:
2 942.22 USD (201 178 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 682.62 USD (146 466 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (58.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.20 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
99.22%
Max deposit load:
9.07%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
458 (55.05%)
Short Trades:
374 (44.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
6.51 USD
Average Loss:
-7.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-136.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.14 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
5.72%
Annual Forecast:
69.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
244.37 USD (19.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.20% (243.97 USD)
By Equity:
12.05% (110.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|110
|EURGBP
|91
|AUDNZD
|90
|GBPAUD
|87
|EURCHF
|66
|USDJPY
|60
|AUDCAD
|56
|EURCAD
|50
|NZDCHF
|49
|USDCAD
|43
|AUDUSD
|38
|GBPCHF
|34
|GBPJPY
|28
|EURJPY
|19
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADCHF
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|-26
|EURGBP
|56
|AUDNZD
|-265
|GBPAUD
|-42
|EURCHF
|-58
|USDJPY
|292
|AUDCAD
|86
|EURCAD
|92
|NZDCHF
|-63
|USDCAD
|16
|AUDUSD
|-35
|GBPCHF
|5
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|83
|AUDJPY
|32
|CADCHF
|15
|EURUSD
|30
|CADJPY
|37
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|-379
|EURGBP
|2K
|AUDNZD
|-12K
|GBPAUD
|2.2K
|EURCHF
|-753
|USDJPY
|27K
|AUDCAD
|6.7K
|EURCAD
|14K
|NZDCHF
|-1.3K
|USDCAD
|641
|AUDUSD
|-1.5K
|GBPCHF
|2K
|GBPJPY
|-2.9K
|EURJPY
|13K
|AUDJPY
|2.3K
|CADCHF
|641
|EURUSD
|1K
|CADJPY
|2.6K
Best trade: +42.27 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.27 × 125
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.45 × 179
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.52 × 120
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.58 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.61 × 18
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.83 × 64
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.96 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.97 × 101
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.07 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.12 × 211
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|1.44 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.63 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.69 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.07 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.29 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|2.58 × 62
Hello Traders, welcome to my signal account!
Important Note: No martingale or grid strategies.
Profitable with Low Risk:
All trades use stop losses. I follow balanced, low-risk strategies without over-leveraging.
High-risk systems may give fast gains but often fail. I focus on safe, steady growth.
Drawdowns are normal. Multiple trades on one pair may be from different setups.
Consistent Withdrawals:
Profits are taken regularly.
Recommended Minimum Balance:
$1,000.
Let’s make money together!
No reviews
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
943
USD
USD
36
99%
832
54%
99%
1.09
0.31
USD
USD
21%
1:500