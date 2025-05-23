SignalsSections
Omar Abo Hatab

Oceanis

Omar Abo Hatab
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
832
Profit Trades:
452 (54.32%)
Loss Trades:
380 (45.67%)
Best trade:
42.27 USD
Worst trade:
-33.12 USD
Gross Profit:
2 942.22 USD (201 178 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 682.62 USD (146 466 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (58.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.20 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
99.22%
Max deposit load:
9.07%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
458 (55.05%)
Short Trades:
374 (44.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
6.51 USD
Average Loss:
-7.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-136.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.14 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
5.72%
Annual Forecast:
69.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
244.37 USD (19.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.20% (243.97 USD)
By Equity:
12.05% (110.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 110
EURGBP 91
AUDNZD 90
GBPAUD 87
EURCHF 66
USDJPY 60
AUDCAD 56
EURCAD 50
NZDCHF 49
USDCAD 43
AUDUSD 38
GBPCHF 34
GBPJPY 28
EURJPY 19
AUDJPY 4
CADCHF 3
EURUSD 2
CADJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD -26
EURGBP 56
AUDNZD -265
GBPAUD -42
EURCHF -58
USDJPY 292
AUDCAD 86
EURCAD 92
NZDCHF -63
USDCAD 16
AUDUSD -35
GBPCHF 5
GBPJPY 2
EURJPY 83
AUDJPY 32
CADCHF 15
EURUSD 30
CADJPY 37
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD -379
EURGBP 2K
AUDNZD -12K
GBPAUD 2.2K
EURCHF -753
USDJPY 27K
AUDCAD 6.7K
EURCAD 14K
NZDCHF -1.3K
USDCAD 641
AUDUSD -1.5K
GBPCHF 2K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURJPY 13K
AUDJPY 2.3K
CADCHF 641
EURUSD 1K
CADJPY 2.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.27 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 3
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
DooPrime-Live 2
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.27 × 125
RoboForex-ECN
0.45 × 179
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.52 × 120
ThreeTrader-Live
0.58 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.61 × 18
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.83 × 64
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.97 × 101
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.07 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.12 × 211
Darwinex-Live
1.20 × 5
Exness-Real17
1.44 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.63 × 16
Tickmill-Live10
1.69 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.07 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.29 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live33
2.58 × 62
41 more...
Hello Traders, welcome to my signal account!

Important Note: No martingale or grid strategies.

Profitable with Low Risk:
All trades use stop losses. I follow balanced, low-risk strategies without over-leveraging.
High-risk systems may give fast gains but often fail. I focus on safe, steady growth.
Drawdowns are normal. Multiple trades on one pair may be from different setups.

Consistent Withdrawals: 
Profits are taken regularly.

Recommended Minimum Balance:
$1,000.

Let’s make money together!
No reviews
2025.06.30 11:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.19 02:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.18 16:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.18 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 21:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.16 19:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 13:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.16 08:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 07:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.14 20:46
No swaps are charged
2025.06.14 20:46
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 22:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.13 02:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 06:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.10 22:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 21:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 11:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.08 21:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 12:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.04 14:45
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
