- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
442
Profit Trade:
237 (53.61%)
Loss Trade:
205 (46.38%)
Best Trade:
42.27 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 944.73 USD (122 579 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 658.32 USD (84 457 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (125.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
125.20 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
98.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.04%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.17
Long Trade:
255 (57.69%)
Short Trade:
187 (42.31%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
0.65 USD
Profitto medio:
8.21 USD
Perdita media:
-8.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-136.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-136.14 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-4.98%
Previsione annuale:
-60.37%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
244.37 USD (19.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.20% (243.97 USD)
Per equità:
9.00% (84.91 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|60
|USDJPY
|44
|GBPAUD
|44
|EURGBP
|43
|AUDCAD
|36
|AUDNZD
|34
|USDCAD
|32
|NZDCHF
|30
|GBPJPY
|28
|AUDUSD
|27
|EURCHF
|22
|GBPCHF
|14
|EURJPY
|11
|EURCAD
|6
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADCHF
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|-28
|USDJPY
|189
|GBPAUD
|-39
|EURGBP
|33
|AUDCAD
|76
|AUDNZD
|-115
|USDCAD
|41
|NZDCHF
|-34
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|-19
|EURCHF
|-19
|GBPCHF
|20
|EURJPY
|40
|EURCAD
|25
|AUDJPY
|32
|CADCHF
|15
|EURUSD
|30
|CADJPY
|37
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|-887
|USDJPY
|19K
|GBPAUD
|567
|EURGBP
|1K
|AUDCAD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|-5K
|USDCAD
|2.8K
|NZDCHF
|-106
|GBPJPY
|-2.9K
|AUDUSD
|-21
|EURCHF
|-304
|GBPCHF
|2.2K
|EURJPY
|5.9K
|EURCAD
|3.5K
|AUDJPY
|2.3K
|CADCHF
|641
|EURUSD
|1K
|CADJPY
|2.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +42.27 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +125.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -136.14 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.27 × 125
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.45 × 179
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.52 × 120
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.58 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.61 × 18
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.83 × 64
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.96 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.97 × 101
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.07 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.12 × 211
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|1.44 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.63 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.69 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.07 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.29 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|2.58 × 62
Hello Traders, welcome to my signal account!
Important Note: No martingale or grid strategies.
Profitable with Low Risk:
All trades use stop losses. I follow balanced, low-risk strategies without over-leveraging.
High-risk systems may give fast gains but often fail. I focus on safe, steady growth.
Drawdowns are normal. Multiple trades on one pair may be from different setups.
Consistent Withdrawals:
Profits are taken regularly.
Recommended Minimum Balance:
$1,000.
Let’s make money together!
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
29%
0
0
USD
USD
969
USD
USD
23
99%
442
53%
98%
1.17
0.65
USD
USD
21%
1:500