Omar Abo Hatab

Oceanis

Omar Abo Hatab
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 29%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
442
Profit Trade:
237 (53.61%)
Loss Trade:
205 (46.38%)
Best Trade:
42.27 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 944.73 USD (122 579 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 658.32 USD (84 457 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (125.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
125.20 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
98.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.04%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.17
Long Trade:
255 (57.69%)
Short Trade:
187 (42.31%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
0.65 USD
Profitto medio:
8.21 USD
Perdita media:
-8.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-136.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-136.14 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-4.98%
Previsione annuale:
-60.37%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
244.37 USD (19.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.20% (243.97 USD)
Per equità:
9.00% (84.91 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 60
USDJPY 44
GBPAUD 44
EURGBP 43
AUDCAD 36
AUDNZD 34
USDCAD 32
NZDCHF 30
GBPJPY 28
AUDUSD 27
EURCHF 22
GBPCHF 14
EURJPY 11
EURCAD 6
AUDJPY 4
CADCHF 3
EURUSD 2
CADJPY 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD -28
USDJPY 189
GBPAUD -39
EURGBP 33
AUDCAD 76
AUDNZD -115
USDCAD 41
NZDCHF -34
GBPJPY 2
AUDUSD -19
EURCHF -19
GBPCHF 20
EURJPY 40
EURCAD 25
AUDJPY 32
CADCHF 15
EURUSD 30
CADJPY 37
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD -887
USDJPY 19K
GBPAUD 567
EURGBP 1K
AUDCAD 5.4K
AUDNZD -5K
USDCAD 2.8K
NZDCHF -106
GBPJPY -2.9K
AUDUSD -21
EURCHF -304
GBPCHF 2.2K
EURJPY 5.9K
EURCAD 3.5K
AUDJPY 2.3K
CADCHF 641
EURUSD 1K
CADJPY 2.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +42.27 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +125.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -136.14 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 3
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.27 × 125
RoboForex-ECN
0.45 × 179
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.52 × 120
ThreeTrader-Live
0.58 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.61 × 18
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.83 × 64
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.97 × 101
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.07 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.12 × 211
Darwinex-Live
1.20 × 5
Exness-Real17
1.44 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.63 × 16
Tickmill-Live10
1.69 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.07 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.29 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live33
2.58 × 62
40 più
Hello Traders, welcome to my signal account!

Important Note: No martingale or grid strategies.

Profitable with Low Risk:
All trades use stop losses. I follow balanced, low-risk strategies without over-leveraging.
High-risk systems may give fast gains but often fail. I focus on safe, steady growth.
Drawdowns are normal. Multiple trades on one pair may be from different setups.

Consistent Withdrawals: 
Profits are taken regularly.

Recommended Minimum Balance:
$1,000.

Let’s make money together!
2025.06.30 11:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.19 02:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.18 16:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.18 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 21:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.16 19:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 13:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.16 08:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 07:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.14 20:46
No swaps are charged
2025.06.14 20:46
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 22:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.13 02:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 06:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.10 22:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 21:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 11:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.08 21:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 12:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.04 14:45
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
