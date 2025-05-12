SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / YEE RLKS_8YR_1M_2M VT129
Yui Ming Wan

YEE RLKS_8YR_1M_2M VT129

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 36%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 951
Profit Trades:
1 597 (81.85%)
Loss Trades:
354 (18.14%)
Best trade:
186.08 USD
Worst trade:
-62.85 USD
Gross Profit:
5 635.07 USD (415 493 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 305.52 USD (239 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (44.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.84 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.95%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
13.97
Long Trades:
1 059 (54.28%)
Short Trades:
892 (45.72%)
Profit Factor:
2.44
Expected Payoff:
1.71 USD
Average Profit:
3.53 USD
Average Loss:
-6.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-169.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-203.57 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.01%
Annual Forecast:
36.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
238.27 USD (2.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.14% (238.27 USD)
By Equity:
42.85% (4 366.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 616
EURJPY-VIP 435
GBPNZD-VIP 371
AUDCAD-VIP 150
AUDUSD-VIP 117
EURUSD-VIP 98
AUDCHF-VIP 82
AUDNZD-VIP 63
EURCHF-VIP 19
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 483
EURJPY-VIP 284
GBPNZD-VIP 705
AUDCAD-VIP 291
AUDUSD-VIP 538
EURUSD-VIP 500
AUDCHF-VIP 268
AUDNZD-VIP 157
EURCHF-VIP 104
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 23K
EURJPY-VIP 6.9K
GBPNZD-VIP 38K
AUDCAD-VIP 17K
AUDUSD-VIP 32K
EURUSD-VIP 19K
AUDCHF-VIP 17K
AUDNZD-VIP 19K
EURCHF-VIP 5.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +186.08 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 01:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 03:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 23:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 22:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 14:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 11:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 03:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 19:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 17:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 05:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register