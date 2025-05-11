SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / STEVE_M RLKS_10YR_1M VT069
Yui Ming Wan

STEVE_M RLKS_10YR_1M VT069

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 738
Profit Trades:
1 392 (80.09%)
Loss Trades:
346 (19.91%)
Best trade:
356.20 USD
Worst trade:
-93.13 USD
Gross Profit:
7 492.29 USD (333 963 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 358.78 USD (194 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (141.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
465.85 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.26%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
10.72
Long Trades:
902 (51.90%)
Short Trades:
836 (48.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.23
Expected Payoff:
2.38 USD
Average Profit:
5.38 USD
Average Loss:
-9.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-241.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-385.49 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.30%
Annual Forecast:
16.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
385.49 USD (1.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.82% (385.49 USD)
By Equity:
8.97% (1 805.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 492
EURJPY-VIP 405
AUDSGD-VIP 191
AUDCAD-VIP 181
AUDUSD-VIP 115
USDSGD-VIP 113
GBPNZD-VIP 87
AUDCHF-VIP 77
AUDJPY-VIP 32
CADCHF-VIP 23
EURCHF-VIP 22
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 1K
EURJPY-VIP 633
AUDSGD-VIP 211
AUDCAD-VIP 419
AUDUSD-VIP 485
USDSGD-VIP 293
GBPNZD-VIP 160
AUDCHF-VIP 359
AUDJPY-VIP 89
CADCHF-VIP 274
EURCHF-VIP 174
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 19K
EURJPY-VIP 26K
AUDSGD-VIP 10K
AUDCAD-VIP 14K
AUDUSD-VIP 15K
USDSGD-VIP 15K
GBPNZD-VIP 14K
AUDCHF-VIP 11K
AUDJPY-VIP 4.9K
CADCHF-VIP 5.4K
EURCHF-VIP 6.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +356.20 USD
Worst trade: -93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +141.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -241.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.07.21 01:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.13 04:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.12 04:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.11 11:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.11 11:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.11 11:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.11 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.11 11:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
STEVE_M RLKS_10YR_1M VT069
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
33
100%
1 738
80%
100%
2.23
2.38
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.