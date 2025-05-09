- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
511 (79.96%)
Loss Trades:
128 (20.03%)
Best trade:
36.20 USD
Worst trade:
-607.00 USD
Gross Profit:
388.96 USD (98 305 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 405.66 USD (79 491 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (18.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
89.44%
Max deposit load:
23.13%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.83
Long Trades:
297 (46.48%)
Short Trades:
342 (53.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.28
Expected Payoff:
-1.59 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-10.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-26.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-607.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.89%
Annual Forecast:
35.08%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 205.14 USD
Maximal:
1 229.83 USD (290.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.00% (1 229.83 USD)
By Equity:
48.99% (203.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADm#
|333
|GOLDm#
|104
|AUDNZDm#
|102
|AUDCHFm#
|67
|GBPUSDm#
|21
|EURCHFm#
|12
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADm#
|78
|GOLDm#
|10
|AUDNZDm#
|44
|AUDCHFm#
|31
|GBPUSDm#
|-1.2K
|EURCHFm#
|13
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADm#
|24K
|GOLDm#
|-7.9K
|AUDNZDm#
|-1.5K
|AUDCHFm#
|5.6K
|GBPUSDm#
|-4.1K
|EURCHFm#
|2.4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +36.20 USD
Worst trade: -607 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.25 USD
