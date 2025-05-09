SignalsSections
Marcho Ibrahim

Worm To Dragon

Marcho Ibrahim
0 reviews
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -57%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
511 (79.96%)
Loss Trades:
128 (20.03%)
Best trade:
36.20 USD
Worst trade:
-607.00 USD
Gross Profit:
388.96 USD (98 305 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 405.66 USD (79 491 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (18.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
89.44%
Max deposit load:
23.13%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.83
Long Trades:
297 (46.48%)
Short Trades:
342 (53.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.28
Expected Payoff:
-1.59 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-10.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-26.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-607.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.89%
Annual Forecast:
35.08%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 205.14 USD
Maximal:
1 229.83 USD (290.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.00% (1 229.83 USD)
By Equity:
48.99% (203.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADm# 333
GOLDm# 104
AUDNZDm# 102
AUDCHFm# 67
GBPUSDm# 21
EURCHFm# 12
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADm# 78
GOLDm# 10
AUDNZDm# 44
AUDCHFm# 31
GBPUSDm# -1.2K
EURCHFm# 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADm# 24K
GOLDm# -7.9K
AUDNZDm# -1.5K
AUDCHFm# 5.6K
GBPUSDm# -4.1K
EURCHFm# 2.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Modal $397.96

Recovery Max

No reviews
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 08:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.13 19:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 18:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 03:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.06 05:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 05:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 10:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 11:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.18 10:23
No swaps are charged
2025.06.18 10:23
No swaps are charged
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.10 08:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
