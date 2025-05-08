SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Abertura US30
Maicon Lazier Reichel

Abertura US30

Maicon Lazier Reichel
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 45%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
216 (75.78%)
Loss Trades:
69 (24.21%)
Best trade:
5.29 USD
Worst trade:
-9.27 USD
Gross Profit:
267.22 USD (244 592 pips)
Gross Loss:
-220.59 USD (199 425 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (6.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.92 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
51.42%
Max deposit load:
9.58%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.52
Long Trades:
157 (55.09%)
Short Trades:
128 (44.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
1.24 USD
Average Loss:
-3.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.26%
Annual Forecast:
51.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.76 USD
Maximal:
13.25 USD (11.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.39% (13.25 USD)
By Equity:
5.86% (8.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US30Cash 285
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash 47
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash 46K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.29 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.06.13 16:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.19 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.16 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.15 08:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 21:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
