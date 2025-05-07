The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GMT-Server 0.00 × 18 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 12 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 1 LQDLLC-Live02 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-03 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 4 EGlobal-Classic3 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 1 WetradeInternational-Live 0.00 × 2 EGlobal-Cent5 0.00 × 1 Tradeview-Live 0.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-Cent2 0.00 × 1 Ava-Real 3 0.00 × 2 TurnkeyFX-Demo 0.00 × 7 GemForex-Live 0.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live03 0.00 × 1 FXCC-Live 0.00 × 1 FXPIG-LD4 LIVE 0.00 × 1 Klimex-Live 0.00 × 4 EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real 0.00 × 3 TradersDomainFX-Real 0.00 × 1 189 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor