Trades:
1 116
Profit Trades:
786 (70.43%)
Loss Trades:
330 (29.57%)
Best trade:
201.54 USD
Worst trade:
-54.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 546.87 USD (104 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 605.45 USD (104 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (23.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.11 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.96%
Max deposit load:
16.57%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
546 (48.92%)
Short Trades:
570 (51.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
3.24 USD
Average Loss:
-4.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-366.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.69 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
9.16%
Annual Forecast:
111.16%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
366.69 USD (24.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.45% (366.69 USD)
By Equity:
27.35% (365.39 USD)
Best trade: +201.54 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -366.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GMT-Server
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
WetradeInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Cent2
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 2
|
TurnkeyFX-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
GemForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
Klimex-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
