Khwan Junaidi

Billioonnnnvv2

Khwan Junaidi
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 110%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 116
Profit Trades:
786 (70.43%)
Loss Trades:
330 (29.57%)
Best trade:
201.54 USD
Worst trade:
-54.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 546.87 USD (104 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 605.45 USD (104 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (23.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.11 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.96%
Max deposit load:
16.57%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
546 (48.92%)
Short Trades:
570 (51.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
3.24 USD
Average Loss:
-4.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-366.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.69 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
9.16%
Annual Forecast:
111.16%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
366.69 USD (24.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.45% (366.69 USD)
By Equity:
27.35% (365.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1111
archived 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 525
archived 417
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -875
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +201.54 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -366.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GMT-Server
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
WetradeInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Cent2
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 2
TurnkeyFX-Demo
0.00 × 7
GemForex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
Klimex-Live
0.00 × 4
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
189 more...
MEDIUM profit, risk, and cutloss (under 20%) 
No reviews
2025.11.05 14:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 13:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 06:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 02:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 00:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 19:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 07:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.71% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 16:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 23:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 18:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.07 01:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
