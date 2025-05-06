- Growth
Trades:
542
Profit Trades:
363 (66.97%)
Loss Trades:
179 (33.03%)
Best trade:
1 823.04 USD
Worst trade:
-429.20 USD
Gross Profit:
26 445.88 USD (177 172 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 234.33 USD (149 483 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (300.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 030.23 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
26.40%
Max deposit load:
19.13%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.45
Long Trades:
429 (79.15%)
Short Trades:
113 (20.85%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
29.91 USD
Average Profit:
72.85 USD
Average Loss:
-57.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 049.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 049.21 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.85%
Annual Forecast:
168.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 049.21 USD (7.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.11% (1 049.21 USD)
By Equity:
68.56% (9 916.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|536
|archived
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|archived
|8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|archived
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 823.04 USD
Worst trade: -429 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +300.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 049.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
Neurex EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Built by a team of experienced traders and developers, this EA executes trades fully automatically with high precision and efficiency, operating nonstop during active forex market hours (Monday to Friday).
