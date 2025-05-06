SignalsSections
Fuadi Daud

Neurex EA

Fuadi Daud
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1 621%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
542
Profit Trades:
363 (66.97%)
Loss Trades:
179 (33.03%)
Best trade:
1 823.04 USD
Worst trade:
-429.20 USD
Gross Profit:
26 445.88 USD (177 172 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 234.33 USD (149 483 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (300.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 030.23 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
26.40%
Max deposit load:
19.13%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.45
Long Trades:
429 (79.15%)
Short Trades:
113 (20.85%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
29.91 USD
Average Profit:
72.85 USD
Average Loss:
-57.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 049.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 049.21 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.85%
Annual Forecast:
168.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 049.21 USD (7.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.11% (1 049.21 USD)
By Equity:
68.56% (9 916.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 536
archived 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8.2K
archived 8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
archived 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 823.04 USD
Worst trade: -429 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +300.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 049.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 more...
Neurex EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Built by a team of experienced traders and developers, this EA executes trades fully automatically with high precision and efficiency, operating nonstop during active forex market hours (Monday to Friday).

Telegram : https://t.me/aleshatech

No reviews
2025.11.25 03:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 14:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 23:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 09:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 08:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 10:59
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 08:49
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 03:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 22:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 21:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
