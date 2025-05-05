SignalsSections
Windra Swastika

Dhana Yatra

Windra Swastika
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
27 (58.69%)
Loss Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Best trade:
16.01 USD
Worst trade:
-9.14 USD
Gross Profit:
85.82 USD (9 273 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79.61 USD (7 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (6.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
30.40%
Max deposit load:
11.26%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
26 (56.52%)
Short Trades:
20 (43.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
3.18 USD
Average Loss:
-4.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-23.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.17 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
39.52%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.15 USD
Maximal:
36.01 USD (34.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.53% (36.01 USD)
By Equity:
15.70% (13.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 46
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.01 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 4
Alpari-MT5
0.09 × 22
VantageInternational-Live
4.00 × 1
May 5th, 2025

USDJPY and GBPJPY. Initial Deposit $100, lot: 0.02

Maximum risk: 50% of deposit.

High risk signal.


No reviews
2025.12.19 18:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 20:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 07:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 07:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 13:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 18:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 18:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.29 17:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 17:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.28 14:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.28 14:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 14:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 14:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 14:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.26 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.23 17:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 13:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.14 18:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 17:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
