Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
27 (58.69%)
Loss Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Best trade:
16.01 USD
Worst trade:
-9.14 USD
Gross Profit:
85.82 USD (9 273 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79.61 USD (7 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (6.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
30.40%
Max deposit load:
11.26%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
26 (56.52%)
Short Trades:
20 (43.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
3.18 USD
Average Loss:
-4.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-23.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.17 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
39.52%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.15 USD
Maximal:
36.01 USD (34.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.53% (36.01 USD)
By Equity:
15.70% (13.39 USD)
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.01 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
May 5th, 2025
USDJPY and GBPJPY. Initial Deposit $100, lot: 0.02
Maximum risk: 50% of deposit.
High risk signal.
No reviews
