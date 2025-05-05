The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real2 0.00 × 4 Alpari-MT5 0.09 × 22 VantageInternational-Live 4.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor