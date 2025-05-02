SignalsSections
Sven Fischer

Umkehrkerze Innenkerze M5

Sven Fischer
0 reviews
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -70%
TradeQuo-Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 416
Profit Trades:
1 032 (72.88%)
Loss Trades:
384 (27.12%)
Best trade:
60.25 USD
Worst trade:
-70.84 USD
Gross Profit:
2 739.79 USD (2 588 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 197.51 USD (2 164 244 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (100.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.01 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
1.85%
Max deposit load:
18.59%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.82
Long Trades:
739 (52.19%)
Short Trades:
677 (47.81%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.32 USD
Average Profit:
2.65 USD
Average Loss:
-8.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-198.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-198.50 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-3.69%
Annual Forecast:
-44.78%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
536.26 USD
Maximal:
555.98 USD (106.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.55% (377.05 USD)
By Equity:
4.84% (22.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
D40EURm.ecn 1167
BTCUSDT.ecn 200
XAUUSDs 45
DJI30.ecn 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
D40EURm.ecn -92
BTCUSDT.ecn -348
XAUUSDs -18
DJI30.ecn 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
D40EURm.ecn 177K
BTCUSDT.ecn 248K
XAUUSDs -1.8K
DJI30.ecn 121
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.25 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -198.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeQuo-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mein Handelsansatz wird aus dem übergeordneten H1 ermittelt.

Die Handelszeiten sind jede Woche Montag bis Freitag zwischen 08:05 bis 16:30Uhr Ortszeit Schweiz.

Signalhäufigkeit ist Markt-abwesenheitsbedingt zwischen 0-20.Stück am Tag

No reviews
2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 13:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 11:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 14:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 07:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 10:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 14:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 07:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 14:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 09:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 06:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 11:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 07:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.24 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
