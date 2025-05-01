SignalsSections
Satria Adji Prakoso

CalibreFX Breakout

Satria Adji Prakoso
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 64%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
327
Profit Trades:
242 (74.00%)
Loss Trades:
85 (25.99%)
Best trade:
21.04 USD
Worst trade:
-47.73 USD
Gross Profit:
1 430.63 USD (142 982 pips)
Gross Loss:
-858.22 USD (85 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (318.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
318.24 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
5.53%
Max deposit load:
7.96%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
238 (72.78%)
Short Trades:
89 (27.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
5.91 USD
Average Loss:
-10.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-168.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-180.75 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.02%
Annual Forecast:
0.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.20 USD
Maximal:
238.21 USD (15.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.68% (238.21 USD)
By Equity:
6.07% (91.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 327
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 572
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 57K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.04 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +318.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -168.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
Telegram -> @Mr_PINGG
No reviews
2025.10.21 14:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 04:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 12:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.20 14:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 05:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 15:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 08:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.02 07:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.02 06:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.14 14:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 14:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 13:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 12:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 12:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 12:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.05.06 02:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
