Trades:
327
Profit Trades:
242 (74.00%)
Loss Trades:
85 (25.99%)
Best trade:
21.04 USD
Worst trade:
-47.73 USD
Gross Profit:
1 430.63 USD (142 982 pips)
Gross Loss:
-858.22 USD (85 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (318.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
318.24 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
5.53%
Max deposit load:
7.96%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
238 (72.78%)
Short Trades:
89 (27.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
5.91 USD
Average Loss:
-10.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-168.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-180.75 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.02%
Annual Forecast:
0.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.20 USD
Maximal:
238.21 USD (15.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.68% (238.21 USD)
By Equity:
6.07% (91.48 USD)
Best trade: +21.04 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +318.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -168.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
Telegram -> @Mr_PINGG
No reviews
30 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
34
99%
327
74%
6%
1.66
1.75
USD
USD
16%
1:500