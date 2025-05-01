- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
Trades:
715
Profit Trades:
247 (34.54%)
Loss Trades:
468 (65.45%)
Best trade:
60.98 USD
Worst trade:
-44.60 USD
Gross Profit:
9 481.27 USD (935 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 076.52 USD (777 601 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (533.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
533.82 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
71.60%
Max deposit load:
81.52%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.63
Long Trades:
516 (72.17%)
Short Trades:
199 (27.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
1.96 USD
Average Profit:
38.39 USD
Average Loss:
-17.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-438.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-438.08 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
17.61%
Annual Forecast:
213.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
711.78 USD
Maximal:
860.51 USD (44.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.08% (835.67 USD)
By Equity:
32.19% (56.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|602
|GBPJPY
|27
|AUDJPY
|17
|CADJPY
|16
|EURJPY
|15
|USDJPY
|15
|CHFJPY
|13
|NZDJPY
|5
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|-26
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|-38
|EURJPY
|-53
|USDJPY
|-1
|CHFJPY
|-86
|NZDJPY
|63
|GBPUSD
|-1
|USDCHF
|47
|EURUSD
|-10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|163K
|GBPJPY
|-1.3K
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|CADJPY
|-2.2K
|EURJPY
|-3.9K
|USDJPY
|810
|CHFJPY
|-5.8K
|NZDJPY
|5.3K
|GBPUSD
|-11
|USDCHF
|34
|EURUSD
|-1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.98 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +533.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -438.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
