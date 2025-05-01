SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lucky FX
Vito Lucky Riferdi

Lucky FX

Vito Lucky Riferdi
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 76%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
715
Profit Trades:
247 (34.54%)
Loss Trades:
468 (65.45%)
Best trade:
60.98 USD
Worst trade:
-44.60 USD
Gross Profit:
9 481.27 USD (935 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 076.52 USD (777 601 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (533.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
533.82 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
71.60%
Max deposit load:
81.52%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.63
Long Trades:
516 (72.17%)
Short Trades:
199 (27.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
1.96 USD
Average Profit:
38.39 USD
Average Loss:
-17.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-438.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-438.08 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
17.61%
Annual Forecast:
213.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
711.78 USD
Maximal:
860.51 USD (44.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.08% (835.67 USD)
By Equity:
32.19% (56.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 602
GBPJPY 27
AUDJPY 17
CADJPY 16
EURJPY 15
USDJPY 15
CHFJPY 13
NZDJPY 5
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 1
EURUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY -26
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY -38
EURJPY -53
USDJPY -1
CHFJPY -86
NZDJPY 63
GBPUSD -1
USDCHF 47
EURUSD -10
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 163K
GBPJPY -1.3K
AUDJPY 2.5K
CADJPY -2.2K
EURJPY -3.9K
USDJPY 810
CHFJPY -5.8K
NZDJPY 5.3K
GBPUSD -11
USDCHF 34
EURUSD -1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.98 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +533.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -438.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 03:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 08:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 23:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 14:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 12:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 194 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 16:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 23:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 16:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 04:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 11:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lucky FX
30 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
34
0%
715
34%
72%
1.17
1.96
USD
92%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.