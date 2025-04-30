- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
56 (98.24%)
Loss Trades:
1 (1.75%)
Best trade:
24.14 EUR
Worst trade:
-9.08 EUR
Gross Profit:
414.52 EUR (31 624 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.80 EUR (106 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (142.70 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
271.82 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.45
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
61.80%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
52 days
Recovery Factor:
44.35
Long Trades:
57 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
35.13
Expected Payoff:
7.07 EUR
Average Profit:
7.40 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.08 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.08 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.50 EUR
Maximal:
9.08 EUR (1.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.83% (9.10 EUR)
By Equity:
9.15% (114.89 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SCHG
|17
|SCHB
|13
|SP500
|13
|SCHV
|7
|ITOT
|5
|SPYG
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SCHG
|132
|SCHB
|104
|SP500
|163
|SCHV
|42
|ITOT
|14
|SPYG
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SCHG
|4.9K
|SCHB
|3.1K
|SP500
|20K
|SCHV
|1.7K
|ITOT
|1.2K
|SPYG
|248
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.14 EUR
Worst trade: -9 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +142.70 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.08 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
My Darwinex INDEX Portfolio trades the S&P 500 & NASDAQ 100 as index CFDs long only in Swing Trade. @Darwinex: LKA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
4K
EUR
EUR
25
0%
57
98%
100%
35.12
7.07
EUR
EUR
9%
1:200