Alif Nur Sholikhin

Gaji Sertifikasi

Alif Nur Sholikhin
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 46%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
605
Profit Trades:
491 (81.15%)
Loss Trades:
114 (18.84%)
Best trade:
126.27 USD
Worst trade:
-204.24 USD
Gross Profit:
3 165.94 USD (102 922 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 364.28 USD (79 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (109.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
205.97 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
1.52%
Max deposit load:
20.72%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
358 (59.17%)
Short Trades:
247 (40.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.33 USD
Average Profit:
6.45 USD
Average Loss:
-20.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-50.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-204.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.79%
Annual Forecast:
-46.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.70 USD
Maximal:
269.15 USD (8.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.73% (269.15 USD)
By Equity:
3.41% (70.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 605
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 802
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +126.27 USD
Worst trade: -204 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 05:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 21:02
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 04:52
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 07:23
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.21% of days out of 95 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 14:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 13:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 17:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.09 02:25
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.05.09 02:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.08 13:03
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.05.02 13:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.01 10:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.04.29 14:26
Share of trading days is too low
