Arif Musslianto

CityPop

Arif Musslianto
0 reviews
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -8%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
405
Profit Trades:
154 (38.02%)
Loss Trades:
251 (61.98%)
Best trade:
276.15 USD
Worst trade:
-183.45 USD
Gross Profit:
15 982.05 USD (361 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 235.79 USD (326 973 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (697.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
697.50 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
62.24%
Max deposit load:
10.43%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
269 (66.42%)
Short Trades:
136 (33.58%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.63 USD
Average Profit:
103.78 USD
Average Loss:
-64.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-623.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-623.50 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-5.05%
Annual Forecast:
-61.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 586.39 USD
Maximal:
2 326.99 USD (61.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.69% (2 326.99 USD)
By Equity:
7.08% (212.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 328
EURUSD 17
USDJPY 16
GBPUSD 15
AUDUSD 10
EURJPY 9
USDCAD 7
GBPJPY 2
USDCHF 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -62
EURUSD -20
USDJPY -198
GBPUSD 75
AUDUSD -220
EURJPY 55
USDCAD 141
GBPJPY -85
USDCHF 60
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 27K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDJPY -1.4K
GBPUSD 2.9K
AUDUSD -769
EURJPY 4.4K
USDCAD 2.3K
GBPJPY -2K
USDCHF 227
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +276.15 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +697.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -623.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.11.21 06:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 04:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 23:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 01:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 14:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 224 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 14:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.46% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 20:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 13:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.46% of days out of 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 14:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.17 13:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.01 03:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 01:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 01:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.19% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.04 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.27 20:46
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.12 08:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.07 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 13:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CityPop
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
41
0%
405
38%
62%
0.98
-0.63
USD
61%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.