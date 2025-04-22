- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
405
Profit Trades:
154 (38.02%)
Loss Trades:
251 (61.98%)
Best trade:
276.15 USD
Worst trade:
-183.45 USD
Gross Profit:
15 982.05 USD (361 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 235.79 USD (326 973 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (697.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
697.50 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
62.24%
Max deposit load:
10.43%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
269 (66.42%)
Short Trades:
136 (33.58%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.63 USD
Average Profit:
103.78 USD
Average Loss:
-64.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-623.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-623.50 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-5.05%
Annual Forecast:
-61.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 586.39 USD
Maximal:
2 326.99 USD (61.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.69% (2 326.99 USD)
By Equity:
7.08% (212.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|328
|EURUSD
|17
|USDJPY
|16
|GBPUSD
|15
|AUDUSD
|10
|EURJPY
|9
|USDCAD
|7
|GBPJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-62
|EURUSD
|-20
|USDJPY
|-198
|GBPUSD
|75
|AUDUSD
|-220
|EURJPY
|55
|USDCAD
|141
|GBPJPY
|-85
|USDCHF
|60
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|2.9K
|AUDUSD
|-769
|EURJPY
|4.4K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|USDCHF
|227
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +276.15 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +697.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -623.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 6
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
41
0%
405
38%
62%
0.98
-0.63
USD
USD
61%
1:200