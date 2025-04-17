- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 517
Profit Trades:
1 298 (85.56%)
Loss Trades:
219 (14.44%)
Best trade:
1 349.30 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 799.83 EUR
Gross Profit:
56 611.72 EUR (141 209 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 929.31 EUR (25 015 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
130 (456.48 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 660.11 EUR (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
54.13%
Max deposit load:
97.38%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.34
Long Trades:
772 (50.89%)
Short Trades:
745 (49.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.43 EUR
Average Profit:
43.61 EUR
Average Loss:
-241.69 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-2 055.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 250.44 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
60.24%
Annual Forecast:
730.95%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 693.34 EUR
Maximal:
10 981.60 EUR (121.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.99% (4 203.45 EUR)
By Equity:
91.40% (3 277.29 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|659
|XAUUSD
|579
|XAUEUR
|228
|GBPUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|ETHUSD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-5.1K
|XAUUSD
|17K
|XAUEUR
|2.6K
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|ETHUSD
|-2
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-6M
|XAUUSD
|103K
|XAUEUR
|14K
|GBPUSD
|-443
|EURUSD
|365
|AUDUSD
|27
|ETHUSD
|-863
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 349.30 EUR
Worst trade: -2 800 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +456.48 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 055.69 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.20 × 10
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.27 × 95
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 152
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.69 × 258
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-46%
0
0
USD
USD
8.7K
EUR
EUR
62
22%
1 517
85%
54%
1.06
2.43
EUR
EUR
100%
1:500