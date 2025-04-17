SignalsSections
Vladimir Nazin

BTC

Vladimir Nazin
0 reviews
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -46%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 517
Profit Trades:
1 298 (85.56%)
Loss Trades:
219 (14.44%)
Best trade:
1 349.30 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 799.83 EUR
Gross Profit:
56 611.72 EUR (141 209 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 929.31 EUR (25 015 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
130 (456.48 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 660.11 EUR (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
54.13%
Max deposit load:
97.38%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.34
Long Trades:
772 (50.89%)
Short Trades:
745 (49.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.43 EUR
Average Profit:
43.61 EUR
Average Loss:
-241.69 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-2 055.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 250.44 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
60.24%
Annual Forecast:
730.95%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 693.34 EUR
Maximal:
10 981.60 EUR (121.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.99% (4 203.45 EUR)
By Equity:
91.40% (3 277.29 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 659
XAUUSD 579
XAUEUR 228
GBPUSD 3
EURUSD 2
AUDUSD 1
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -5.1K
XAUUSD 17K
XAUEUR 2.6K
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 4
AUDUSD 3
ETHUSD -2
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -6M
XAUUSD 103K
XAUEUR 14K
GBPUSD -443
EURUSD 365
AUDUSD 27
ETHUSD -863
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 349.30 EUR
Worst trade: -2 800 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +456.48 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 055.69 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.20 × 10
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
Earnex-Trade
0.27 × 95
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 152
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.69 × 258
146 more...
No reviews
2026.01.05 15:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 01:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.01 23:44
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 431 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 19:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 14:02
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 19:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 16:21
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 07:03
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 07:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 06:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 22:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
