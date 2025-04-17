- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
38 (64.40%)
Loss Trades:
21 (35.59%)
Best trade:
7.75 USD
Worst trade:
-4.44 USD
Gross Profit:
103.40 USD (75 628 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.03 USD (15 391 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (18.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.61 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
12.45%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.25
Long Trades:
44 (74.58%)
Short Trades:
15 (25.42%)
Profit Factor:
4.49
Expected Payoff:
1.36 USD
Average Profit:
2.72 USD
Average Loss:
-1.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.27 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.88%
Annual Forecast:
22.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5.27 USD (0.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.12% (5.27 USD)
By Equity:
9.45% (210.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|49
|EURUSD
|10
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|59
|EURUSD
|21
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|59K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.75 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 16
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real30
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QuantixFS-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 19
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 50
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NgelPartners-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
3
100%
59
64%
42%
4.48
1.36
USD
USD
9%
1:200