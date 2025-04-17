SignalsSections
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
38 (64.40%)
Loss Trades:
21 (35.59%)
Best trade:
7.75 USD
Worst trade:
-4.44 USD
Gross Profit:
103.40 USD (75 628 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.03 USD (15 391 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (18.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.61 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
12.45%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.25
Long Trades:
44 (74.58%)
Short Trades:
15 (25.42%)
Profit Factor:
4.49
Expected Payoff:
1.36 USD
Average Profit:
2.72 USD
Average Loss:
-1.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.27 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.88%
Annual Forecast:
22.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5.27 USD (0.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.12% (5.27 USD)
By Equity:
9.45% (210.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
EURUSD 10
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 59
EURUSD 21
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 59K
EURUSD 1.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.75 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 16
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 19
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 50
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
505 more...
No reviews
2026.01.13 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 06:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.28 07:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 23:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 06:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 09:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 02:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.08 20:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.22 19:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.19 02:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.16 08:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 13:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 19:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 02:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
