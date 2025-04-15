SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Jupiter3 Trades
Syed Asbar Ali

Jupiter3 Trades

Syed Asbar Ali
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 450 USD per month
growth since 2024 198%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 258
Profit Trades:
800 (63.59%)
Loss Trades:
458 (36.41%)
Best trade:
285.42 USD
Worst trade:
-131.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 740.26 USD (135 413 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 452.33 USD (90 003 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (60.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
484.14 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
55.52%
Max deposit load:
56.05%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.27
Long Trades:
639 (50.79%)
Short Trades:
619 (49.21%)
Profit Factor:
2.34
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
7.18 USD
Average Loss:
-5.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-207.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-423.68 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
7.61%
Annual Forecast:
92.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.58 USD
Maximal:
524.07 USD (10.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.49% (524.07 USD)
By Equity:
55.10% (1 603.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDr 1258
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 3.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 45K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +285.42 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

monthly growth with controlled exposure (no guarantees).

Discretionary, news-aware execution; majority short setups based on trend/levels.

Typical same-day closures.

Suggested balance: $1,500+ (MT4). Manage risk—capital is at risk.


No reviews
2025.10.27 05:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 19:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 23:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
