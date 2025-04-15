SignalsSections
Billy Natio

IG ACT 4K

Billy Natio
0 reviews
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -64%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
386
Profit Trades:
171 (44.30%)
Loss Trades:
215 (55.70%)
Best trade:
378.33 USD
Worst trade:
-230.92 USD
Gross Profit:
9 833.27 USD (342 230 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 830.95 USD (326 632 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (8.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
850.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
70.11%
Max deposit load:
27.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
249 (64.51%)
Short Trades:
137 (35.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
57.50 USD
Average Loss:
-45.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-480.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-480.37 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-8.51%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
568.31 USD
Maximal:
1 473.84 USD (122.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.13% (568.31 USD)
By Equity:
11.10% (374.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 321
GBPJPY 22
GBPUSD 10
EURJPY 7
USDJPY 7
CHFJPY 5
AUDJPY 5
CADJPY 5
NZDJPY 3
EURUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -181
GBPJPY -338
GBPUSD -108
EURJPY 504
USDJPY 237
CHFJPY -349
AUDJPY -56
CADJPY 53
NZDJPY 261
EURUSD -22
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
GBPJPY 3.2K
GBPUSD -1.5K
EURJPY 3.8K
USDJPY 126
CHFJPY -1.6K
AUDJPY -1.7K
CADJPY -1.3K
NZDJPY 3K
EURUSD -2.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +378.33 USD
Worst trade: -231 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -480.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 9
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 23
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
No reviews
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.12 00:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.31 01:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:200
2025.05.01 04:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 09:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 02:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 12:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.