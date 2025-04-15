- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
386
Profit Trades:
171 (44.30%)
Loss Trades:
215 (55.70%)
Best trade:
378.33 USD
Worst trade:
-230.92 USD
Gross Profit:
9 833.27 USD (342 230 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 830.95 USD (326 632 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (8.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
850.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
70.11%
Max deposit load:
27.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
249 (64.51%)
Short Trades:
137 (35.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
57.50 USD
Average Loss:
-45.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-480.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-480.37 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-8.51%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
568.31 USD
Maximal:
1 473.84 USD (122.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.13% (568.31 USD)
By Equity:
11.10% (374.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|321
|GBPJPY
|22
|GBPUSD
|10
|EURJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|7
|CHFJPY
|5
|AUDJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-181
|GBPJPY
|-338
|GBPUSD
|-108
|EURJPY
|504
|USDJPY
|237
|CHFJPY
|-349
|AUDJPY
|-56
|CADJPY
|53
|NZDJPY
|261
|EURUSD
|-22
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|GBPJPY
|3.2K
|GBPUSD
|-1.5K
|EURJPY
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|126
|CHFJPY
|-1.6K
|AUDJPY
|-1.7K
|CADJPY
|-1.3K
|NZDJPY
|3K
|EURUSD
|-2.1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +378.33 USD
Worst trade: -231 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -480.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 9
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 23
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
USD
3.8K
USD
USD
63
52%
386
44%
70%
1.00
0.01
USD
USD
69%
1:50