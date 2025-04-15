SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Test
Nikita Chernyshov

Test

Nikita Chernyshov
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2500 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
FINAM-AO
1:1
Trades:
258
Profit Trades:
114 (44.18%)
Loss Trades:
144 (55.81%)
Best trade:
1 495.00 RUB
Worst trade:
-951.99 RUB
Gross Profit:
24 651.39 RUB (11 029 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 827.32 RUB (9 414 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 259.02 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 161.00 RUB (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
95.43%
Max deposit load:
79.58%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.34
Long Trades:
114 (44.19%)
Short Trades:
144 (55.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
14.82 RUB
Average Profit:
216.24 RUB
Average Loss:
-144.63 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-3 085.61 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 395.99 RUB (18)
Monthly growth:
0.13%
Annual Forecast:
1.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11 001.00 RUB
Maximal:
11 175.00 RUB (33.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.81% (11 175.00 RUB)
By Equity:
6.72% (2 383.31 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CRZ5 133
CRM5 69
CRU5 51
CRH6 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CRZ5 124
CRM5 -179
CRU5 106
CRH6 12
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CRZ5 3.3K
CRM5 -4.7K
CRU5 2.7K
CRH6 302
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.10.29 11:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 11:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 186 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 17:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 17:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 04:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 04:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 04:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 04:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 04:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.16 08:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 03:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
