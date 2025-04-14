SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AlphaSniper
Kritsda Titamma

AlphaSniper

Kritsda Titamma
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
303
Profit Trades:
239 (78.87%)
Loss Trades:
64 (21.12%)
Best trade:
20.94 USD
Worst trade:
-19.19 USD
Gross Profit:
539.05 USD (49 459 pips)
Gross Loss:
-262.33 USD (25 337 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (20.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.32 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
74.00%
Max deposit load:
3.46%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.54
Long Trades:
137 (45.21%)
Short Trades:
166 (54.79%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
2.26 USD
Average Loss:
-4.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-26.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.93%
Annual Forecast:
11.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.51 USD
Maximal:
42.33 USD (4.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.77% (42.33 USD)
By Equity:
15.08% (215.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 303
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 277
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 24K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.94 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.14 × 156
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.15 × 27
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.24 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.40 × 166
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.65 × 378
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.07 × 14
Valutrades-Real
3.50 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.25 × 20
Sniper Port
No reviews
2025.06.16 19:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.23 11:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.15 00:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 06:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.14 06:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.14 06:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
