Trades:
303
Profit Trades:
239 (78.87%)
Loss Trades:
64 (21.12%)
Best trade:
20.94 USD
Worst trade:
-19.19 USD
Gross Profit:
539.05 USD (49 459 pips)
Gross Loss:
-262.33 USD (25 337 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (20.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.32 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
74.00%
Max deposit load:
3.46%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.54
Long Trades:
137 (45.21%)
Short Trades:
166 (54.79%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
2.26 USD
Average Loss:
-4.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-26.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.93%
Annual Forecast:
11.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.51 USD
Maximal:
42.33 USD (4.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.77% (42.33 USD)
By Equity:
15.08% (215.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|303
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|277
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|24K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.94 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.14 × 156
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.15 × 27
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.24 × 17
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.40 × 166
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.65 × 378
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
Valutrades-Real
|3.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.25 × 20
Sniper Port
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
37
100%
303
78%
74%
2.05
0.91
USD
USD
15%
1:500