- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
101 (48.79%)
Loss Trades:
106 (51.21%)
Best trade:
2 466.90 USD
Worst trade:
-921.60 USD
Gross Profit:
69 529.52 USD (205 826 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50 409.48 USD (150 103 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 362.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 787.66 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
31.50%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.57
Long Trades:
133 (64.25%)
Short Trades:
74 (35.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
92.37 USD
Average Profit:
688.41 USD
Average Loss:
-475.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 992.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 992.05 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.85%
Annual Forecast:
228.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 355.67 USD (11.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.22% (5 355.67 USD)
By Equity:
1.76% (777.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|185
|GBPJPY
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|19K
|GBPJPY
|476
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|54K
|GBPJPY
|2K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 466.90 USD
Worst trade: -922 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 362.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 992.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2507 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
58K
USD
USD
37
0%
207
48%
31%
1.37
92.37
USD
USD
11%
1:200