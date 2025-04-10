SignalsSections
Muhammad Nur Syafa'at

MNSyafaat

Muhammad Nur Syafa'at
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2507 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
101 (48.79%)
Loss Trades:
106 (51.21%)
Best trade:
2 466.90 USD
Worst trade:
-921.60 USD
Gross Profit:
69 529.52 USD (205 826 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50 409.48 USD (150 103 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 362.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 787.66 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
31.50%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.57
Long Trades:
133 (64.25%)
Short Trades:
74 (35.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
92.37 USD
Average Profit:
688.41 USD
Average Loss:
-475.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 992.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 992.05 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.85%
Annual Forecast:
228.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 355.67 USD (11.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.22% (5 355.67 USD)
By Equity:
1.76% (777.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 185
GBPJPY 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 19K
GBPJPY 476
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
GBPJPY 2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 466.90 USD
Worst trade: -922 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 362.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 992.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
253 more...
No reviews
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 16:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.13 05:30
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.13 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 01:54
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 12:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.06 08:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 10:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.04 04:27
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 16:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.22 17:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.10 15:43
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.10 15:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.10 15:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MNSyafaat
2507 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
58K
USD
37
0%
207
48%
31%
1.37
92.37
USD
11%
1:200
Copy

