Otavio Augusto Rodrigues Dos Santos

BOT OTAVIO DOLAR

Otavio Augusto Rodrigues Dos Santos
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 159%
4xCube-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
770
Profit Trades:
540 (70.12%)
Loss Trades:
230 (29.87%)
Best trade:
94.90 USD
Worst trade:
-236.25 USD
Gross Profit:
3 192.60 USD (88 480 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 850.42 USD (76 642 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (37.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
296.00 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
21.23%
Max deposit load:
130.25%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
403 (52.34%)
Short Trades:
367 (47.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
5.91 USD
Average Loss:
-12.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-117.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-510.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
39.24%
Annual Forecast:
476.12%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
169.67 USD
Maximal:
864.26 USD (51.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.62% (150.28 USD)
By Equity:
82.05% (523.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 184
EURCADxx 166
AUDCADxx 83
EURUSDxx 75
NZDCADxx 74
NZDUSDxx 66
EURGBPxx 61
EURCHFxx 35
GBPUSDxx 22
AUDUSDxx 2
USDCHFxx 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDxx 29
EURCADxx 153
AUDCADxx 75
EURUSDxx -172
NZDCADxx 72
NZDUSDxx 105
EURGBPxx 103
EURCHFxx -24
GBPUSDxx 37
AUDUSDxx 31
USDCHFxx -66
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDxx -380
EURCADxx 3.9K
AUDCADxx 2.1K
EURUSDxx 325
NZDCADxx 640
NZDUSDxx 812
EURGBPxx 4.4K
EURCHFxx 552
GBPUSDxx 158
AUDUSDxx 120
USDCHFxx -168
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

BOT QUE OPERA EM EURUSD E GBPUSD
No reviews
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 21:40
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 19:37
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 17:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 22:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 22:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 16:12
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.26 19:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 18:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 00:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 10:11
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
