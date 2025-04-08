- Growth
Trades:
770
Profit Trades:
540 (70.12%)
Loss Trades:
230 (29.87%)
Best trade:
94.90 USD
Worst trade:
-236.25 USD
Gross Profit:
3 192.60 USD (88 480 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 850.42 USD (76 642 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (37.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
296.00 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
21.23%
Max deposit load:
130.25%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
403 (52.34%)
Short Trades:
367 (47.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
5.91 USD
Average Loss:
-12.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-117.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-510.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
39.24%
Annual Forecast:
476.12%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
169.67 USD
Maximal:
864.26 USD (51.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.62% (150.28 USD)
By Equity:
82.05% (523.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDxx
|184
|EURCADxx
|166
|AUDCADxx
|83
|EURUSDxx
|75
|NZDCADxx
|74
|NZDUSDxx
|66
|EURGBPxx
|61
|EURCHFxx
|35
|GBPUSDxx
|22
|AUDUSDxx
|2
|USDCHFxx
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDxx
|29
|EURCADxx
|153
|AUDCADxx
|75
|EURUSDxx
|-172
|NZDCADxx
|72
|NZDUSDxx
|105
|EURGBPxx
|103
|EURCHFxx
|-24
|GBPUSDxx
|37
|AUDUSDxx
|31
|USDCHFxx
|-66
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDxx
|-380
|EURCADxx
|3.9K
|AUDCADxx
|2.1K
|EURUSDxx
|325
|NZDCADxx
|640
|NZDUSDxx
|812
|EURGBPxx
|4.4K
|EURCHFxx
|552
|GBPUSDxx
|158
|AUDUSDxx
|120
|USDCHFxx
|-168
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
BOT QUE OPERA EM EURUSD E GBPUSD
