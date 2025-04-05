The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OctaFX-Real8 0.00 × 1 Headway-Real 0.00 × 75 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 0.00 × 90 Exness-Real 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live8 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-6 3.49 × 41 Exness-Real18 21.25 × 20 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor