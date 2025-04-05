SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BTCUSD EA 2025
Rifqi Ramdani

BTCUSD EA 2025

Rifqi Ramdani
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 14%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
37 (48.68%)
Loss Trades:
39 (51.32%)
Best trade:
274.34 USD
Worst trade:
-1 439.75 USD
Gross Profit:
2 315.01 USD (4 345 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 171.73 USD (3 916 721 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 315.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 315.49 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
52.24%
Max deposit load:
11.86%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
71 (93.42%)
Short Trades:
5 (6.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
62.57 USD
Average Loss:
-55.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-25.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 439.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.58%
Annual Forecast:
358.92%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
224.59 USD
Maximal:
1 539.56 USD (66.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.48% (1 539.56 USD)
By Equity:
29.69% (501.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 69
archived 7
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 291
archived -148
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 429K
archived 0
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +274.34 USD
Worst trade: -1 440 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 315.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
Headway-Real
0.00 × 75
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 90
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-6
3.49 × 41
Exness-Real18
21.25 × 20
No reviews
2025.12.07 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.08 01:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 22:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.19 09:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.12 05:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 03:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 07:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 16:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 02:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.07 19:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 22:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.01 10:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.22 21:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.11 09:30
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.05 15:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.05 15:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
