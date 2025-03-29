SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA18
Antony Sufianto

EA18

Antony Sufianto
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
116 (54.46%)
Loss Trades:
97 (45.54%)
Best trade:
220.80 USD
Worst trade:
-80.56 USD
Gross Profit:
5 736.17 USD (110 506 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 117.77 USD (98 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (595.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
595.28 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
34.50%
Max deposit load:
7.37%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
125 (58.69%)
Short Trades:
88 (41.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
2.90 USD
Average Profit:
49.45 USD
Average Loss:
-52.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-242.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-358.26 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.88%
Annual Forecast:
168.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
219.12 USD
Maximal:
696.24 USD (36.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.48% (696.24 USD)
By Equity:
4.96% (78.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 213
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 618
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoDo-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.08 × 12
OctaFX-Real10
1.46 × 13
OctaFX-Real8
1.52 × 25
OctaFX-Real7
3.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
4.41 × 49
No reviews
2025.10.24 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 248 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 14:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 13:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 196 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 00:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 14:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 182 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 14:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.57% of days out of 176 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 20:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 170 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.18 17:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.29 01:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 18:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.15 17:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.03 15:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.02 18:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.29 18:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.29 18:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA18
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
44
100%
213
54%
35%
1.12
2.90
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

