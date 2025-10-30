Hello.

I present to your attention the signal. Only manual trading based on your own strategy. The basic rules of my work are to make a steady profit every month in the region of 30% with minimal drawdown. The profit is calculated as 1% every day.(3rd number=3%, 16th number=16%, etc.) For example, if on the 10th day the profit is more than 10%, and if there is an order in drawdown, I will close this order either partially or completely. Therefore, do not be alarmed if at some point you see a losing order. This will be done in order to minimize the risk.

04/11/25

Please keep in mind that orders are opened in direct proportion to my deposit. Accordingly, if I open an order with a lot of 0.01 with a balance of $ 100, and you have $ 1,000 in your account, then you will open an order with a lot of 0.1. If funds are not withdrawn at the end of the month, the proportion may be violated, and a situation may arise in which I will have a percentage profit greater than yours. Therefore, let's withdraw the earnings at the end of the month. If you have any questions or suggestions on this topic, do not hesitate to write.