RUSLAN KUZNETSOV

Ilya

RUSLAN KUZNETSOV
1 review
Reliability
36 weeks
2 / 8K USD
growth since 2025 3 227%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
420
Profit Trades:
412 (98.09%)
Loss Trades:
8 (1.90%)
Best trade:
32.44 USD
Worst trade:
-62.31 USD
Gross Profit:
1 183.27 USD (183 050 pips)
Gross Loss:
-194.01 USD (128 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
231 (569.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
569.25 USD (231)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.64
Trading activity:
95.33%
Max deposit load:
109.94%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.52
Long Trades:
163 (38.81%)
Short Trades:
257 (61.19%)
Profit Factor:
6.10
Expected Payoff:
2.36 USD
Average Profit:
2.87 USD
Average Loss:
-24.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-79.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.04 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
25.41%
Annual Forecast:
308.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
79.04 USD (7.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.32% (79.04 USD)
By Equity:
91.77% (149.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDi 283
USDMXNi 51
USDJPYi 27
EURGBPi 10
USDSGDi 10
CHFJPYi 6
AUDCADi 5
USDCADi 5
NZDCADi 5
AUDJPYi 4
EURJPYi 3
NZDCHFi 2
NZDJPYi 2
GBPUSDi 2
CADCHFi 1
GBPCHFi 1
EURCHFi 1
AUDUSDi 1
GBPCADi 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDi 915
USDMXNi 1
USDJPYi 6
EURGBPi 11
USDSGDi 23
CHFJPYi 5
AUDCADi 6
USDCADi 4
NZDCADi 1
AUDJPYi 2
EURJPYi 2
NZDCHFi 3
NZDJPYi 1
GBPUSDi 4
CADCHFi 1
GBPCHFi 1
EURCHFi 0
AUDUSDi 1
GBPCADi 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDi 32K
USDMXNi 14K
USDJPYi 2.4K
EURGBPi 613
USDSGDi 1.8K
CHFJPYi 715
AUDCADi 456
USDCADi 454
NZDCADi 162
AUDJPYi 359
EURJPYi 220
NZDCHFi 253
NZDJPYi 191
GBPUSDi 221
CADCHFi 117
GBPCHFi 104
EURCHFi 26
AUDUSDi 56
GBPCADi 113
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.44 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 231
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +569.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hello.

I present to your attention the signal. Only manual trading based on your own strategy. The basic rules of my work are to make a steady profit every month in the region of 30% with minimal drawdown. The profit is calculated as 1% every day.(3rd number=3%, 16th number=16%, etc.) For example, if on the 10th day the profit is more than 10%, and if there is an order in drawdown, I will close this order either partially or completely. Therefore, do not be alarmed if at some point you see a losing order. This will be done in order to minimize the risk.

04/11/25

Please keep in mind that orders are opened in direct proportion to my deposit. Accordingly, if I open an order with a lot of 0.01 with a balance of $ 100, and you have $ 1,000 in your account, then you will open an order with a lot of 0.1. If funds are not withdrawn at the end of the month, the proportion may be violated, and a situation may arise in which I will have a percentage profit greater than yours. Therefore, let's withdraw the earnings at the end of the month. If you have any questions or suggestions on this topic, do not hesitate to write.

Average rating:
AllanRt
4928
AllanRt 2025.10.30 12:30 
 

I have been subscribing many signals in mql5 and some of them has crashed my accounts. This signal from Ruslan, is first signal that has been consistently profitable for me. I have been subscribing this signal now for about five months and as you can see, monthly profits are excellent not to mention compound profits. Admittedly, maximum drawdown is very high but he has managed drawdown very well. In this month he closed all prolonged negative orders and still achieved 33% monthly profit. Ruslan has been very informative and explains what are his next plans in trading. I am more than happy with this signal.

2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 13:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 00:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 23:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 18:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 17:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 15:11
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 09:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 00:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 07:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 03:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 00:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
