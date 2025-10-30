- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDi
|283
|USDMXNi
|51
|USDJPYi
|27
|EURGBPi
|10
|USDSGDi
|10
|CHFJPYi
|6
|AUDCADi
|5
|USDCADi
|5
|NZDCADi
|5
|AUDJPYi
|4
|EURJPYi
|3
|NZDCHFi
|2
|NZDJPYi
|2
|GBPUSDi
|2
|CADCHFi
|1
|GBPCHFi
|1
|EURCHFi
|1
|AUDUSDi
|1
|GBPCADi
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDi
|915
|USDMXNi
|1
|USDJPYi
|6
|EURGBPi
|11
|USDSGDi
|23
|CHFJPYi
|5
|AUDCADi
|6
|USDCADi
|4
|NZDCADi
|1
|AUDJPYi
|2
|EURJPYi
|2
|NZDCHFi
|3
|NZDJPYi
|1
|GBPUSDi
|4
|CADCHFi
|1
|GBPCHFi
|1
|EURCHFi
|0
|AUDUSDi
|1
|GBPCADi
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDi
|32K
|USDMXNi
|14K
|USDJPYi
|2.4K
|EURGBPi
|613
|USDSGDi
|1.8K
|CHFJPYi
|715
|AUDCADi
|456
|USDCADi
|454
|NZDCADi
|162
|AUDJPYi
|359
|EURJPYi
|220
|NZDCHFi
|253
|NZDJPYi
|191
|GBPUSDi
|221
|CADCHFi
|117
|GBPCHFi
|104
|EURCHFi
|26
|AUDUSDi
|56
|GBPCADi
|113
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hello.
I present to your attention the signal. Only manual trading based on your own strategy. The basic rules of my work are to make a steady profit every month in the region of 30% with minimal drawdown. The profit is calculated as 1% every day.(3rd number=3%, 16th number=16%, etc.) For example, if on the 10th day the profit is more than 10%, and if there is an order in drawdown, I will close this order either partially or completely. Therefore, do not be alarmed if at some point you see a losing order. This will be done in order to minimize the risk.
04/11/25
Please keep in mind that orders are opened in direct proportion to my deposit. Accordingly, if I open an order with a lot of 0.01 with a balance of $ 100, and you have $ 1,000 in your account, then you will open an order with a lot of 0.1. If funds are not withdrawn at the end of the month, the proportion may be violated, and a situation may arise in which I will have a percentage profit greater than yours. Therefore, let's withdraw the earnings at the end of the month. If you have any questions or suggestions on this topic, do not hesitate to write.
I have been subscribing many signals in mql5 and some of them has crashed my accounts. This signal from Ruslan, is first signal that has been consistently profitable for me. I have been subscribing this signal now for about five months and as you can see, monthly profits are excellent not to mention compound profits. Admittedly, maximum drawdown is very high but he has managed drawdown very well. In this month he closed all prolonged negative orders and still achieved 33% monthly profit. Ruslan has been very informative and explains what are his next plans in trading. I am more than happy with this signal.