Trades:
2 102
Profit Trades:
1 725 (82.06%)
Loss Trades:
377 (17.94%)
Best trade:
510.90 USD
Worst trade:
-636.30 USD
Gross Profit:
31 643.34 USD (1 418 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 199.83 USD (1 285 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (746.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 819.89 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
92.92%
Max deposit load:
132.44%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
137
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
1 423 (67.70%)
Short Trades:
679 (32.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
18.34 USD
Average Loss:
-74.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-5 361.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 361.50 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
32.98%
Annual Forecast:
400.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 128.09 USD
Maximal:
7 564.52 USD (85.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.39% (7 564.52 USD)
By Equity:
76.55% (12 617.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2102
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|133K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +510.90 USD
Worst trade: -636 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +746.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 361.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.17 × 103
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.20 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.35 × 17
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.53 × 141
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.17 × 231
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.31 × 48
|
OctaFX-Real5
|1.46 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real
|2.96 × 23
|
OctaFX-Real3
|3.84 × 38
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|4.03 × 268
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
136%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
21
99%
2 102
82%
93%
1.12
1.64
USD
USD
99%
1:500