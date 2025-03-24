SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Kaper H1 Dru
A Sumitro Parikesit

Kaper H1 Dru

A Sumitro Parikesit
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 136%
OctaFX-Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 102
Profit Trades:
1 725 (82.06%)
Loss Trades:
377 (17.94%)
Best trade:
510.90 USD
Worst trade:
-636.30 USD
Gross Profit:
31 643.34 USD (1 418 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 199.83 USD (1 285 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (746.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 819.89 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
92.92%
Max deposit load:
132.44%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
137
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
1 423 (67.70%)
Short Trades:
679 (32.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
18.34 USD
Average Loss:
-74.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-5 361.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 361.50 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
32.98%
Annual Forecast:
400.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 128.09 USD
Maximal:
7 564.52 USD (85.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.39% (7 564.52 USD)
By Equity:
76.55% (12 617.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2102
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 133K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +510.90 USD
Worst trade: -636 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +746.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 361.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.17 × 103
RoboForex-Prime
0.20 × 25
OctaFX-Real8
0.35 × 17
Axi-US06-Live
0.53 × 141
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.17 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.31 × 48
OctaFX-Real5
1.46 × 24
OctaFX-Real
2.96 × 23
OctaFX-Real3
3.84 × 38
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
4.03 × 268
8 more...
No reviews
2025.12.11 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 10:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 10:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 05:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 19:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 18:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 06:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
