Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Kaper H1 Dru
A Sumitro Parikesit

Kaper H1 Dru

A Sumitro Parikesit
0 recensioni
18 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 104%
OctaFX-Real8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 757
Profit Trade:
1 446 (82.29%)
Loss Trade:
311 (17.70%)
Best Trade:
510.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-636.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
27 935.72 USD (1 230 686 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24 994.08 USD (1 094 174 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
60 (746.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 819.89 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
132.44%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
95
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.39
Long Trade:
1 180 (67.16%)
Short Trade:
577 (32.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
1.67 USD
Profitto medio:
19.32 USD
Perdita media:
-80.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
26 (-5 361.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 361.50 USD (26)
Crescita mensile:
25.68%
Previsione annuale:
311.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 128.09 USD
Massimale:
7 564.52 USD (85.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
99.39% (7 564.52 USD)
Per equità:
76.55% (12 617.46 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1757
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 137K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +510.90 USD
Worst Trade: -636 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 26
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +746.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 361.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.17 × 103
RoboForex-Prime
0.20 × 25
OctaFX-Real8
0.35 × 17
Axi-US06-Live
0.53 × 141
OctaFX-Real5
1.00 × 24
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.17 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.31 × 48
OctaFX-Real
2.96 × 23
OctaFX-Real3
3.84 × 38
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
4.03 × 268
8 più
Non ci sono recensioni
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.