- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 757
Profit Trade:
1 446 (82.29%)
Loss Trade:
311 (17.70%)
Best Trade:
510.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-636.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
27 935.72 USD (1 230 686 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24 994.08 USD (1 094 174 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
60 (746.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 819.89 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
132.44%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
95
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.39
Long Trade:
1 180 (67.16%)
Short Trade:
577 (32.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
1.67 USD
Profitto medio:
19.32 USD
Perdita media:
-80.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
26 (-5 361.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 361.50 USD (26)
Crescita mensile:
25.68%
Previsione annuale:
311.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 128.09 USD
Massimale:
7 564.52 USD (85.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
99.39% (7 564.52 USD)
Per equità:
76.55% (12 617.46 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1757
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|137K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +510.90 USD
Worst Trade: -636 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 26
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +746.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 361.50 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.17 × 103
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.20 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.35 × 17
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.53 × 141
|
OctaFX-Real5
|1.00 × 24
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.17 × 231
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.31 × 48
|
OctaFX-Real
|2.96 × 23
|
OctaFX-Real3
|3.84 × 38
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|4.03 × 268
8 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
104%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
18
99%
1 757
82%
84%
1.11
1.67
USD
USD
99%
1:500