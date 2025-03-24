SignalsSections
Burak Enes Aydin

First EA FX

Burak Enes Aydin
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 159%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
440
Profit Trades:
238 (54.09%)
Loss Trades:
202 (45.91%)
Best trade:
57.22 USD
Worst trade:
-48.28 USD
Gross Profit:
2 031.73 USD (203 684 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 775.28 USD (173 997 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (91.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.76 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.30%
Max deposit load:
23.96%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
256 (58.18%)
Short Trades:
184 (41.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
8.54 USD
Average Loss:
-8.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-59.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.01 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.23%
Annual Forecast:
112.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.05 USD
Maximal:
208.11 USD (47.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.16% (207.96 USD)
By Equity:
31.95% (53.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 184
GBPUSD+ 87
EURUSD+ 73
USDJPY+ 51
NZDJPY+ 45
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -47
GBPUSD+ 37
EURUSD+ 204
USDJPY+ 22
NZDJPY+ 42
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 1.3K
GBPUSD+ 4.2K
EURUSD+ 13K
USDJPY+ 4.2K
NZDJPY+ 6.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.22 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

  • "Yüksek risk içeren Forex sinyalleri. Kendi araştırmanızı yaparak işlem yapın."

  • "Aşırı riskli işlemler için sinyaller. Karar sizin!"

  • "Volatiliteyi sevenler için agresif piyasa hareketleri."

  • "Her sinyal yüksek risk içerir. Lütfen dikkatli olun."

  • "Piyasadaki büyük hareketleri takip edin, ancak kendi kararınızı verin."


    • No reviews
    2025.11.23 14:50
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.11.21 09:51
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.10.15 07:47
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.09 10:25
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.09 10:25
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.02 01:39
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.23 21:33
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.09.21 20:11
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.18 07:53
    No swaps are charged
    2025.09.18 07:53
    No swaps are charged
    2025.08.17 11:57
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.15 16:15
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.15 14:15
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.09 05:35
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.08 19:16
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.08.08 18:08
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.08 04:36
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.04 11:45
    No swaps are charged
    2025.08.04 11:45
    No swaps are charged
    2025.08.01 15:51
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
