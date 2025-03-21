SignalsSections
AHMED MOHAMED ALY ISMAIL

Algo Ahmed 1

AHMED MOHAMED ALY ISMAIL
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 106%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 548
Profit Trades:
4 026 (72.56%)
Loss Trades:
1 522 (27.43%)
Best trade:
743.87 USD
Worst trade:
-1 249.02 USD
Gross Profit:
202 840.37 USD (867 687 pips)
Gross Loss:
-157 491.64 USD (684 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (2 346.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 059.26 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.41%
Max deposit load:
32.78%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
226
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
2 888 (52.05%)
Short Trades:
2 660 (47.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
8.17 USD
Average Profit:
50.38 USD
Average Loss:
-103.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
62 (-25 409.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 409.12 USD (62)
Monthly growth:
-32.88%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25 513.83 USD (21.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.16% (25 513.83 USD)
By Equity:
62.77% (40 737.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 845
NZDCHF 844
USDCAD 829
NZDCAD 758
AUDCAD 745
EURGBP 580
AUDCHF 574
GBPNZD 144
AUDUSD 143
EURCHF 86
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 18K
NZDCHF -7.1K
USDCAD -13K
NZDCAD 10K
AUDCAD 4.2K
EURGBP -1.5K
AUDCHF 12K
GBPNZD 9.8K
AUDUSD 7.7K
EURCHF 5.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 80K
NZDCHF -29K
USDCAD -66K
NZDCAD 61K
AUDCAD 12K
EURGBP 8K
AUDCHF 44K
GBPNZD 32K
AUDUSD 27K
EURCHF 15K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +743.87 USD
Worst trade: -1 249 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 62
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 346.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 409.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 6
LandFX-Live2
0.00 × 37
TPTradesHoldingLtd-Real
0.00 × 23
AUSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 20
BlueberryMarkets2-Real2
0.00 × 58
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 10
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent7
0.00 × 2
CDGGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 250
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 7
Prosperity-Live
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 161
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
SGTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
XMGlobal-Real 16
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
TheLiquidity-live
0.00 × 1
SmartTradeCo-Real
0.00 × 2
USKMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 3
Trading several currency pairs.

Each currency pair has stop loss.

Minimum balance 7000 USD.


Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Algo Ahmed 1
30 USD per month
106%
0
0
USD
34K
USD
41
100%
5 548
72%
99%
1.28
8.17
USD
63%
1:500
Copy

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.