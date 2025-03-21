- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 548
Profit Trades:
4 026 (72.56%)
Loss Trades:
1 522 (27.43%)
Best trade:
743.87 USD
Worst trade:
-1 249.02 USD
Gross Profit:
202 840.37 USD (867 687 pips)
Gross Loss:
-157 491.64 USD (684 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (2 346.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 059.26 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.41%
Max deposit load:
32.78%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
226
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
2 888 (52.05%)
Short Trades:
2 660 (47.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
8.17 USD
Average Profit:
50.38 USD
Average Loss:
-103.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
62 (-25 409.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 409.12 USD (62)
Monthly growth:
-32.88%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25 513.83 USD (21.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.16% (25 513.83 USD)
By Equity:
62.77% (40 737.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|845
|NZDCHF
|844
|USDCAD
|829
|NZDCAD
|758
|AUDCAD
|745
|EURGBP
|580
|AUDCHF
|574
|GBPNZD
|144
|AUDUSD
|143
|EURCHF
|86
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|18K
|NZDCHF
|-7.1K
|USDCAD
|-13K
|NZDCAD
|10K
|AUDCAD
|4.2K
|EURGBP
|-1.5K
|AUDCHF
|12K
|GBPNZD
|9.8K
|AUDUSD
|7.7K
|EURCHF
|5.4K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|80K
|NZDCHF
|-29K
|USDCAD
|-66K
|NZDCAD
|61K
|AUDCAD
|12K
|EURGBP
|8K
|AUDCHF
|44K
|GBPNZD
|32K
|AUDUSD
|27K
|EURCHF
|15K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +743.87 USD
Worst trade: -1 249 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 62
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 346.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 409.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 6
|
LandFX-Live2
|0.00 × 37
|
TPTradesHoldingLtd-Real
|0.00 × 23
|
AUSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
BlueberryMarkets2-Real2
|0.00 × 58
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 10
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
CDGGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
USGVU-LiveAsia
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 250
|
RVForex-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
Prosperity-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 161
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
TheLiquidity-live
|0.00 × 1
|
SmartTradeCo-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
USKMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 3
Trading several currency pairs.
Each currency pair has stop loss.
Minimum balance 7000 USD.
No reviews
