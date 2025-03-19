- Growth
Trades:
1 014
Profit Trades:
772 (76.13%)
Loss Trades:
242 (23.87%)
Best trade:
200.63 USD
Worst trade:
-614.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 748.88 USD (142 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 061.11 USD (177 235 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (6.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.69 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
81.95%
Max deposit load:
12.16%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.28
Long Trades:
484 (47.73%)
Short Trades:
530 (52.27%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.31 USD
Average Profit:
3.56 USD
Average Loss:
-12.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-29.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-622.42 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.95%
Annual Forecast:
23.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
491.27 USD
Maximal:
1 101.44 USD (30.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.27% (1 101.44 USD)
By Equity:
47.27% (1 579.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADm#
|432
|AUDCHFm#
|192
|GOLDm#
|116
|AUDNZDm#
|98
|EURUSDm#
|68
|EURCHFm#
|65
|GBPUSDm#
|43
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADm#
|5
|AUDCHFm#
|141
|GOLDm#
|-29
|AUDNZDm#
|48
|EURUSDm#
|-636
|EURCHFm#
|61
|GBPUSDm#
|98
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADm#
|6.2K
|AUDCHFm#
|-2.2K
|GOLDm#
|-15K
|AUDNZDm#
|-2.3K
|EURUSDm#
|-34K
|EURCHFm#
|13K
|GBPUSDm#
|-1.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +200.63 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Start $3000
19 Maret 2025
No reviews
