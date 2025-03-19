- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 054
Profit Trades:
804 (76.28%)
Loss Trades:
250 (23.72%)
Best trade:
200.63 USD
Worst trade:
-614.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 816.96 USD (143 775 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 048.19 USD (183 292 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (21.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.39 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
82.91%
Max deposit load:
12.15%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
500 (47.44%)
Short Trades:
554 (52.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.22 USD
Average Profit:
3.50 USD
Average Loss:
-12.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-30.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-618.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.93%
Annual Forecast:
23.38%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
417.18 USD
Maximal:
1 142.53 USD (30.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.36% (1 142.53 USD)
By Equity:
48.67% (1 579.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADm#
|469
|AUDCHFm#
|189
|GOLDm#
|118
|AUDNZDm#
|98
|EURUSDm#
|68
|EURCHFm#
|67
|GBPUSDm#
|45
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADm#
|9
|AUDCHFm#
|141
|GOLDm#
|-34
|AUDNZDm#
|49
|EURUSDm#
|-618
|EURCHFm#
|63
|GBPUSDm#
|158
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADm#
|4.8K
|AUDCHFm#
|-2.5K
|GOLDm#
|-17K
|AUDNZDm#
|-2.3K
|EURUSDm#
|-34K
|EURCHFm#
|13K
|GBPUSDm#
|-1.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +200.63 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Start $3000
19 Maret 2025
No reviews
