Martinus Dharmaraditya

Drmo1

Martinus Dharmaraditya
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 38%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 778
Profit Trades:
875 (49.21%)
Loss Trades:
903 (50.79%)
Best trade:
597.60 USD
Worst trade:
-350.49 USD
Gross Profit:
70 507.20 USD (853 181 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66 401.65 USD (864 353 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (54.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 378.29 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
83.96%
Max deposit load:
13.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
1 041 (58.55%)
Short Trades:
737 (41.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
2.31 USD
Average Profit:
80.58 USD
Average Loss:
-73.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
71 (-1 454.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 173.39 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
4.01%
Annual Forecast:
48.60%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 117.52 USD
Maximal:
6 542.97 USD (45.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.29% (6 128.92 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (424.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 1109
XAUUSD 623
EURJPY 27
CHFJPY 8
AUDJPY 6
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY -5.4K
XAUUSD 10K
EURJPY 6
CHFJPY -420
AUDJPY -16
CADJPY -137
NZDJPY 122
USDJPY -66
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -156K
XAUUSD 147K
EURJPY 4.5K
CHFJPY -4.3K
AUDJPY -432
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
Best trade: +597.60 USD
Worst trade: -350 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 454.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
test
No reviews
2025.11.15 06:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 15:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 19:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 00:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 23:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 18:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 05:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 09:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.03 00:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.04 06:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 02:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.03 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.03 04:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.02 22:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 02:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:200
2025.05.30 12:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 07:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 02:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.24 20:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.22 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
