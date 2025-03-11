- Growth
Trades:
346
Profit Trades:
269 (77.74%)
Loss Trades:
77 (22.25%)
Best trade:
277.29 USD
Worst trade:
-239.70 USD
Gross Profit:
3 374.56 USD (49 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 415.34 USD (45 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (326.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
419.88 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
4.04%
Max deposit load:
138.79%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
238 (68.79%)
Short Trades:
108 (31.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
12.54 USD
Average Loss:
-31.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-322.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-322.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.75%
Annual Forecast:
154.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.35 USD
Maximal:
598.69 USD (25.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.74% (598.69 USD)
By Equity:
71.93% (934.11 USD)
Best trade: +277.29 USD
Worst trade: -240 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +326.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -322.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.39 × 71
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.81 × 102
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.85 × 65
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.82 × 22
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.83 × 60
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.26 × 90
|
FBS-Real
|3.43 × 301
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.62 × 180
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|4.95 × 20
|
OxSecurities-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|20.20 × 10
