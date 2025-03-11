SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gado2
Edwin Kurniawan

Gado2

Edwin Kurniawan
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 97%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
346
Profit Trades:
269 (77.74%)
Loss Trades:
77 (22.25%)
Best trade:
277.29 USD
Worst trade:
-239.70 USD
Gross Profit:
3 374.56 USD (49 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 415.34 USD (45 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (326.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
419.88 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
4.04%
Max deposit load:
138.79%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
238 (68.79%)
Short Trades:
108 (31.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
12.54 USD
Average Loss:
-31.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-322.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-322.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.75%
Annual Forecast:
154.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.35 USD
Maximal:
598.69 USD (25.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.74% (598.69 USD)
By Equity:
71.93% (934.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 319
GBPUSD 27
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
GBPUSD -635
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
GBPUSD -1.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +277.29 USD
Worst trade: -240 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +326.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -322.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 19
Exness-MT5Real8
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.39 × 71
Tradeview-Live
0.81 × 102
Exness-MT5Real6
1.85 × 65
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.82 × 22
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.83 × 60
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
3.26 × 90
FBS-Real
3.43 × 301
RoboForex-ECN
3.62 × 180
Exness-MT5Real15
4.95 × 20
OxSecurities-Live
13.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
20.20 × 10
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.12 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 20:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 00:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 10:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 19:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 18:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 13:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 02:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 11:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 11:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.06 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gado2
30 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
42
100%
346
77%
4%
1.39
2.77
USD
72%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.