SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Moving_T3154_IC
Tran Quoc Dai

Moving_T3154_IC

Tran Quoc Dai
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 61%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
905
Profit Trades:
668 (73.81%)
Loss Trades:
237 (26.19%)
Best trade:
37.74 USD
Worst trade:
-37.12 USD
Gross Profit:
1 151.06 USD (96 849 pips)
Gross Loss:
-637.10 USD (69 477 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (8.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.77 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
98.81%
Max deposit load:
4.03%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
13.79
Long Trades:
440 (48.62%)
Short Trades:
465 (51.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
1.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-18.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.68%
Annual Forecast:
57.47%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
37.27 USD (2.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.75% (37.16 USD)
By Equity:
22.29% (309.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 798
EURUSD 107
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 392
EURUSD 122
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 30K
EURUSD -2.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.74 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.72 × 1631
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.83 × 75
FusionMarkets-Live
0.86 × 66
Exness-MT5Real5
0.88 × 33
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.30 × 2121
Forex.com-Live 536
1.42 × 155
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
1.47 × 97
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.00 × 1
29 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
20/2/2025
No reviews
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 17:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 06:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 01:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 00:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 03:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 01:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 16:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Moving_T3154_IC
30 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
44
96%
905
73%
99%
1.80
0.57
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.