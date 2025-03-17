- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
905
Profit Trades:
668 (73.81%)
Loss Trades:
237 (26.19%)
Best trade:
37.74 USD
Worst trade:
-37.12 USD
Gross Profit:
1 151.06 USD (96 849 pips)
Gross Loss:
-637.10 USD (69 477 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (8.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.77 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
98.81%
Max deposit load:
4.03%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
13.79
Long Trades:
440 (48.62%)
Short Trades:
465 (51.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
1.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-18.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.68%
Annual Forecast:
57.47%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
37.27 USD (2.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.75% (37.16 USD)
By Equity:
22.29% (309.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|798
|EURUSD
|107
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|392
|EURUSD
|122
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|30K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.74 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 10
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 87
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.72 × 1631
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.83 × 75
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.86 × 66
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.88 × 33
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.30 × 2121
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.42 × 155
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.47 × 97
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.00 × 1
20/2/2025
No reviews
