The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Ava-Real 1-MT5 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 1 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 10 GOMarketsIntl-Live 0.00 × 1 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 InstaForex-Server 0.00 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 15 0.00 × 1 FXPIG-Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.29 × 87 Exness-MT5Real7 0.33 × 12 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.62 × 84 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.72 × 1631 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.83 × 75 FusionMarkets-Live 0.86 × 66 Exness-MT5Real5 0.88 × 33 Hankotrade-Live 1.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 13 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.30 × 2121 Forex.com-Live 536 1.42 × 155 Exness-MT5Real2 1.43 × 7 RoboForex-ECN 1.47 × 97 BDSwissGlobal-Server01 1.49 × 53 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 1.50 × 107 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 2.00 × 1 29 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor