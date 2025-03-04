- Growth
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
100 (86.95%)
Loss Trades:
15 (13.04%)
Best trade:
49.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-80.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 401.15 EUR (76 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-625.45 EUR (28 239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (290.06 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
290.06 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
96.94%
Max deposit load:
10.57%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 days
Recovery Factor:
9.57
Long Trades:
68 (59.13%)
Short Trades:
47 (40.87%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
6.75 EUR
Average Profit:
14.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-41.70 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-80.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.59 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
17.94%
Annual Forecast:
217.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.13 EUR
Maximal:
81.07 EUR (8.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.30% (30.09 EUR)
By Equity:
21.62% (238.09 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPUSD
|11
|USDCAD
|10
|AUDJPY
|9
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|AUDCHF
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|NZDUSD
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|NZDJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|88
|EURUSD
|-8
|GBPUSD
|251
|USDCAD
|103
|AUDJPY
|126
|USDCHF
|-1
|AUDUSD
|26
|USDJPY
|121
|AUDCHF
|61
|EURJPY
|-80
|NZDUSD
|98
|NZDCAD
|14
|NZDJPY
|45
|GBPJPY
|107
|GBPAUD
|-19
|EURGBP
|-47
|AUDNZD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4K
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|GBPUSD
|6K
|USDCAD
|3.9K
|AUDJPY
|11K
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|4.5K
|AUDCHF
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|5K
|NZDCAD
|2K
|NZDJPY
|4K
|GBPJPY
|5.3K
|GBPAUD
|-2.2K
|EURGBP
|-2K
|AUDNZD
|14
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.31 EUR
Worst trade: -81 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +290.06 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.59 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.39 × 18
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.47 × 15
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.19 × 15602
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.29 × 246
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.78 × 411
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.80 × 123
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.21 × 189
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.28 × 39
Monitoring of Zenox with default settings.
The risk per trade was set to 7.5% but is lowered to 5% on 7 November 2025.
The recommend minimum balance is $750 USD if you use the same risk as on the signal.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
149.99 USD per month
227%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
EUR
EUR
41
100%
115
86%
97%
2.24
6.75
EUR
EUR
22%
1:500