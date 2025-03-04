SignalsSections
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER

Zenox

PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 149.99 USD per month
growth since 2025 227%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
100 (86.95%)
Loss Trades:
15 (13.04%)
Best trade:
49.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-80.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 401.15 EUR (76 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-625.45 EUR (28 239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (290.06 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
290.06 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
96.94%
Max deposit load:
10.57%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 days
Recovery Factor:
9.57
Long Trades:
68 (59.13%)
Short Trades:
47 (40.87%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
6.75 EUR
Average Profit:
14.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-41.70 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-80.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.59 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
17.94%
Annual Forecast:
217.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.13 EUR
Maximal:
81.07 EUR (8.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.30% (30.09 EUR)
By Equity:
21.62% (238.09 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
EURUSD 12
GBPUSD 11
USDCAD 10
AUDJPY 9
USDCHF 7
AUDUSD 6
USDJPY 6
AUDCHF 5
EURJPY 5
NZDUSD 4
NZDCAD 4
NZDJPY 4
GBPJPY 4
GBPAUD 2
EURGBP 2
AUDNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 88
EURUSD -8
GBPUSD 251
USDCAD 103
AUDJPY 126
USDCHF -1
AUDUSD 26
USDJPY 121
AUDCHF 61
EURJPY -80
NZDUSD 98
NZDCAD 14
NZDJPY 45
GBPJPY 107
GBPAUD -19
EURGBP -47
AUDNZD 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4K
EURUSD 2.5K
GBPUSD 6K
USDCAD 3.9K
AUDJPY 11K
USDCHF 1.2K
AUDUSD 1.2K
USDJPY 4.5K
AUDCHF 2.5K
EURJPY -1.3K
NZDUSD 5K
NZDCAD 2K
NZDJPY 4K
GBPJPY 5.3K
GBPAUD -2.2K
EURGBP -2K
AUDNZD 14
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.31 EUR
Worst trade: -81 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +290.06 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.59 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.39 × 18
itexsys-Platform
0.47 × 15
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.19 × 15602
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.78 × 411
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.80 × 123
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
Exness-MT5Real8
2.28 × 39
87 more...
Monitoring of Zenox with default settings.

The risk per trade was set to 7.5% but is lowered to 5% on 7 November 2025.

The recommend minimum balance is $750 USD if you use the same risk as on the signal.

No reviews
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 19:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 04:04
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 14:04
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 12:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 09:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 06:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 10:32
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 16:22
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.12 15:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.23 22:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 00:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
