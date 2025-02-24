SignalsSections
Quoc Viet Do

EA HEDGE 8799850

Quoc Viet Do
0 reviews
Reliability
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 126%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36 184
Profit Trades:
27 438 (75.82%)
Loss Trades:
8 746 (24.17%)
Best trade:
3 287.68 USD
Worst trade:
-680.11 USD
Gross Profit:
102 579.48 USD (3 667 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-81 266.47 USD (5 015 385 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (17.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 325.94 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.55%
Max deposit load:
133.39%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1083
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.40
Long Trades:
31 043 (85.79%)
Short Trades:
5 141 (14.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
3.74 USD
Average Loss:
-9.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-6 265.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 265.40 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
5.22%
Annual Forecast:
64.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
369.09 USD
Maximal:
6 265.40 USD (15.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.44% (5 942.92 USD)
By Equity:
87.61% (20 463.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-P 36184
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-P 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-P -1.3M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 287.68 USD
Worst trade: -680 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 265.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 01:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.06 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.06 18:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.06 17:05
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.24 07:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
